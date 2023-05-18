Dilawâ€™s Uhaw is â€˜most streamedâ€™ song on Spotify

Dilaw’s Uhaw is ‘most streamed’ song on Spotify

Uhaw, which has been No. 1 tune in the local hit charts for the past six weeks, was recently declared by Spotify as having set a new record for the Philippines’ most streamed song in 24 hours in this year. The song by the Baguio-based alternative band Dilaw is also No. 1 on YouTube and in the Billboard Global Philippines chart.

Yellow is indeed the color of the airlanes, or I should say, of the cloud as Uhaw (Tayong Lahat) by the Baguio-based alternative band Dilaw, as in Pilipino for the color yellow, continues to keep listeners loving and swaying to its engaging beat.

That Uhaw is now the “most streamed” in the records of Spotify, also means that it has even surpassed records set by the big streaming foreign releases like BLACKPINK’s Shut Down and Joji’s Glimpse of Us. Wow! This sure makes the Pinoys very proud. This is what I dream of with every hit song we have. Be the No. 1.

Nothing against the foreigners, really. Beautiful music is beautiful music, no matter its origin, but it does feel good to find a local act, and a new one, who was nearly unknown only a few months ago like Dilaw, putting one over those big stars from overseas.

Dilaw are led by Dilaw Obrero, who is the singer and lyric-writer, and Vic Viloria on guitars. They started out doing hip-hop taking pot shots at the ills of society. Then while jamming one lazy day at home, the song Uhaw (Tayong Lahat) happened and magic was made. You can bet that life has now changed radically for Dilaw and Vic. Also in the band are Tobi Samson on drums; Wayne de la Rosa, bass guitar; Leon Altomonte, guitar; and EN Altomonte, keyboards.

Still on a Filipino band. The famous Mayonnaise is wrapping up its 20th anniversary celebration tour with the finale concert on May 20 at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City. And fans will love this, the concert is for free.

Get to the venue at 5 p.m. and you will be treated to two hours of live music by this great band. Think of sounds like Jopay, which is as hot today as it was almost 20 years ago, plus Synesthesia, Tayo Na Lang Dalawa, Bakit and others. Buy the commemorative T-shirt for one thousand bucks and you will get a VIP seat to the show.

Joining Monty Macalino, Maan Furio, Nikki Tirona, Shaun Regalado, Carlo Servanno and Lee Maningas in the concert will be special guests Barbie Almalbis, Champ Lui Pio of Hale, Sud Ballecer of Sud, Argee Guerrero of I Belong to the Zoo and Josh Villena of Auto telic. Enjoy.

And still on another Filipino band: The Itchyworms is back with a new single and how nice to find out that the group has decided to return to its early harmony-filled pop rock sound. The song is the emotionally rocking Panic in My Mind, which was composed by drummer and vocalist Jazz Nicolas. This was inspired by the departure of the group’s long-time lead guitarist Chino Singson to migrate to Canada.

It must have indeed been panic time for Jazz, guitarist Jugs Jugueta and bassist Kelvin Yu to find out they were losing Chino. But that is all over and they are now getting ready to launch their US tour in New York City soon, of course, with a new lead guitarist. No need to panic, I am sure the hits like Di Na Muli, Akin Ka Na Lang, Beer, Ayokong Tumanda and others will rock like always.

Back to Uhaw (Tayong Lahat) by Dilaw, which is still No. 1 in the Billboard Global Philippines hit chart after six weeks. The rest of the list is as follows:

Cupid by Fifty Fifty; Die for You by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande; Pasilyo by Sunkissed Lola; Kill Bill by SZA; Snooze, also by Sza; Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Elevate by Jeff Grecia; Tally by BLACKPINK; Flower by Jisoo; Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift; OMG by NewJeans; Here with Me by d4vd;

Super by SEVENTEEN; Umaasa by Calein; Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift; Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter; Always by David Caesar; Flowers by Miley Cyrus; Like Crazy by Jimin; Reminder by The Weeknd; and All of the Girls You Loved Before, again by Taylor Swift.