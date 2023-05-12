Arjo Atayde confident in Philippinesâ€™ consistency in producing world-class films

^

Arjo Atayde confident in Philippines’ consistency in producing world-class films

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 12:58pm
Arjo Atayde confident in Philippines' consistency in producing world-class films
Arjo Atayde

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and congressman Arjo Atayde expressed his all-out support to Filipino films being released internationally, saying it’s great to continue setting the bar high for the Philippine film industry and keep promoting such local films overseas.

Speaking of various films and digital content — which are now being produced by many savvy filmmakers internationally especially Koreans — the Philippines is also doing its share of producing great films throughout the years especially in the era of social media. 

And according to Atayde, who also  represents Quezon City’s 1st District in Congress, the Philippines has many great actors, directors, scriptwriters and film producers who can come up with world-class films for theatres and streaming services. 

“We’ve been in the film industry for many decades and most of our films are highly recognized abroad. We just have to keep supporting and promoting it. Our talents have been known worldwide so I think it’s time to set the bar high and we can do it,” Atayde said. 

A seasoned actor himself, Atayde will star in a six-episode crime-thriller series Cattleya Killer starting June 1. The series will be shown to audiences around the world, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other Southeast Asian countries, via streaming on Amazon Prime. 

The series is based on the 1996 film “Sa Aking Mga Kamay” — a story of a serial killer who victimizes women cheating on their husbands. Cattleya Killer is set years after the 1996 movie, with Christopher de Leon reprising his role as Joven Dela Rosa. 

Also starring in the episodes are Jake Cuenca, Arjo’s sister Ria Atayde, Nonie Buencamino, Jane Oineza, Rafael Siguion-Reyna, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Frances Ignacio, Jojit Lorenzo, Ricky Davao and Ketchup Eusebio. 

Produced by ABS CBN and Nathan Studios, the six-episode series is directed by Dan Villegas. It was first premiered in MIPCOM Cannes last October. 

Meanwhile, Atayde said job opportunities and big breaks will benefit the Philippine film industry to enhance the acting and production skills of all aspiring film workers.

“The Philippines has to conquer the world market for films so that it will provide more opportunities and jobs to more current and upcoming Filipino artists,” added Atayde, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the Creative Industry and Performing Arts committee in the House of Representatives.

Atayde also reiterated the need for government support for the local film industry for it to keep producing world-class content. He said the Philippines can emulate counties such as India and South Korea, which have programs for the betterment of their respective film industries. 

“With all our talents and production teams in this country, nothing is impossible,” he said.

ARJO ATAYDE

CATTLEYA
