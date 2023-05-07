Jodi Sta. Maria's son Thirdy is all grown up

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria is one proud mom as she "flexed" her teenage son Thirdy on Instagram.

"Oh how you’ve grown! Flex ko lang yung binata ko," the actress wrote in her caption, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Thirdy is her son with her ex-husband, Panfilo "Pampi" Lacson, Jr. He turned 17 last December 23.

Fellow celebrities gushed over Jodi's son. Anne Curtis noted how grown-up Thirdy is. Others referred to him as "Muy," including Iwa Moto, who is the current partner of Pampi.

Stylist Patricia Coronado shared a reel of Thirdy, where she revealed the teenager's sense of style.

"Thirdy has his unique style. We’ve noticed that since he was a kid. And as he got older, he started voicing out his steez… Choosing his own typa fits

"His love for vintage clothing is apparent... He had his vision for his prom lewk. A unique one for kids his age. This 90’s sartorial grunge was undoubtedly his own," Coronado shared on Instagram.

