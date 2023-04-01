The most popular stars are the most humble

Not a new thing to hear, but it is definitely a welcome feeling each time that a journalist or any human being encounters such. In our case, the latest A-listers we had a chat with are two of the biggest comedy stars on the planet — Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

They were promoting their new film, Murder Mystery 2, and we could feel the natural high and happy energy they were giving off in the brief interview. It could be likened to a random meaningful chat with strangers.

Adam and Jennifer were giving off the same vibe as they were finishing off each other’s sentences, which sealed the fact that they have been friends in Hollywood for decades. The last time I felt the humble and natural vibe they were giving off was when I had the chance to talk with Jennifer’s ex Brad Pitt at the red carpet and while on standby, he was randomly talking about green tea making and his pizza bingeing on weekends.

Another one was Tom Cruise, with whom we also had a personal encounter, and he would literally stop and take his time to chat with you and ask you questions back intently. I mean instead of being awestruck, they would make you forget who you were talking to for a brief moment in your life and cast you out of that magical moment and then back to reality that you had a chat with them.

Going back to Adam and Jennifer, we spoke to their co-star Enrique Arce, who said being cast in Murder Mystery 2 is his biggest break in Hollywood after his hit Netflix show, Money Heist. He also pointed out how he learned so much and witnessed so much humility from the two superstars.

“I am going to act with these two geniuses? Look, these two kids are the best actors. I’m just a nobody being given a shot,” he said.

Well clearly, Enrique is also somebody but he wanted to explain and stress how the other stars in the industry could learn a thing or two from Adam and Jen. “The biggest stars in the world are the most humble. Lesson to be learned if I had one lesson to learn. Look at these two and learn something from the way they act around with everybody. The fans, the extras, they’re just so good at it.”

“I have never seen even in Spain extras feeling as comfortable as they are with Adam and that’s a lesson to be learned. I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. The main star of a film in Spain would never talk to the extras, this guy (was) just hanging out with them and the extras forgot that he was Adam Sandler and that is such a lesson to learn,” he added.

In a separate TV interview with Enrique Arce, who makes his biggest break in Hollywood after Money Heist via Murder Mystery 2.

This observation of Enrique could be an explanation of why the real A-listers in Hollywood are birds of the same feather and comprise a small and tight knit group.

When we asked Jennifer if there was anything new about their friendship that she learned when they were filming, she said, “I have known him too long, there’s nothing left to learn, hahaha! That is the best thing, we know what we’re getting, no shocking moments.”

Adam added, “We got it, we got it down! Hahaha!”

Murder Mystery 2 is now showing on Netflix and it is flawless and inclusive comedy. The film highlights different transitions from the western parties that we are used to seeing in movies. Usually, Sandler’s comedy is really funny and borderline uncomfortable, but it was well-balanced and more toned down in this one.

We discussed with the two stars how their storytelling in comedy had to change to fit in today’s extra and ultra-sensitive audiences. Jennifer had this to share, “I wish we weren’t as sensitive enough.”

Adam added, “One-hundred percent we try to do the right thing all the time.”

Jen finished Adam’s thought by saying, “There’s always somebody who wants to have that gotcha moment but the whole beauty of comedy is we make fun of everything and anything but that’s not allowed anymore, huh? Nobody is trying to make fun of anyone and anything but if it accidentally happens, then, it sucks.”