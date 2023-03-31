Hybrid radio is â€˜here to stayâ€™

Hybrid radio is ‘here to stay’

The hosts of the newly-rebranded 92.3 Radyo5 TRUE FM (top, from left): Mon Gualvez, Danton Remoto, Cristy Fermin, Laila Chikadora and Stanley Chi; (bottom, from left): Bro. Jun Banaag, Cheryl Cosim, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, Ted Failon, DJ Chacha and Lourd De Veyra.

Is radio dying?

Radio is “here to stay,” according to Radyo5/TV5 program supervisor Cherry Bayle.

Noting how the broadcasting media has evolved over the years with the advent of new media, Bayle said radio is a “versatile medium” that always “reinvents itself” to cope with the ever-changing media landscape.

“When I was working for the FM station WRocK years ago, narinig ko na yan (radio is dead),” stated Bayle during the grand launch of 92.3 Radyo5 TRUE FM held recently at the Quezon Memorial Circle. “They said that radio is a dying medium because the billboards came out. They said no one will be advertising on radio anymore because billboard is the thing and that was in the ‘80s.”

Then came the digital media and other platforms “but radio is here,” she went on. “We are a hybrid medium, we are working with print, we are working with television (and) we are working with digital media and with billboards as well.”

Radio thrives because it is a “versatile medium,” she reiterated. “We’re here to stay. Lagi kaming buhay kasi lagi naming ma-re-reinvent ang sarili namin. I think that’s what TRUE FM wants to achieve. Walang kamatayan sa radyo hangga’t may naniniwala na ito yung medium na… kasi may pinakinggan. It’s different when you hear the medium than when you just see it. Because with just listening to a medium, yung imagination mo pinaaandar din namin.

“Kung naririnig niyo lang kami, the rest of it is your imagination. (Like) how you look, how we are, is that the truth? And you know that when you listen to us, we exude truth. So kahit maririnig mo lang kami, we evolve, we will go with the times. And we will be here. Dito lang kami. Dito tayo sa totoo,” she added.

Veteran broadcast journalist Ted Failon concurred, stating that radio is “the most affordable medium, especially in a third world country like us.”

“Babagsak ang lahat, mawawala ang lahat, radio will be there. In times of emergency, calamity, sa panahon ng wala lahat, there is radio.

“So definitely, radio will be here,” he asserted. “Yun ang aming pananampalataya. Naniniwala ako na ang lahat ng ito ay mag-e-evolve, but radio will be around. The public can rely on radio for information, in TRUE FM, dito na tayo sa totoo.”

Failon was also asked if he has plans of entering politics again. He once served as congressman in Leyte. He said, “Radio is my first love, then and now. Dito na po hanggang sa lagutan po ako ng hininga. I will always be on radio.”

As part of its rebranding, Radyo5, now known as 92.3 Radyo5 TRUE FM, offers a diverse lineup of programs that features news, information, magazine-format and entertainment shows.

With the tagline “Dito tayo sa totoo!,” the station “presents its new logo with the word TRUE, which articulates its tenets for responsible and community-centered broadcasting, with each letter signifying a principle to show its dedication to become the leading news and public service go-to radio station of the Philippines,” according to the media release.

T stands for “truth in journalism” with radio shows that broadcast latest news and information to listeners, such as Bangon Bayan with Mon of Mon Gualvez, Ted Failon & DJ Chacha, Frontline Pilipinas and the flagship news program for local and provincial news Radyo5: Balita Pilipinas.

DJ Chacha shared, “My core is really radio because I started with radio right after graduation. Taong radyo po talaga ako. If there’s one thing na gusto kong paulit-ulit gawin until I get old and given the chance, it’s really radio.”

R represents “real people and real stories” as shown in the programs of Lourd De Veyra’s Sana Lourd, Noli Eala’s Power and Play, Danton Remoto’s Pinoy Konek and Bro. Jun Banaag’s Dr. Love.

Remoto, who went abroad and worked as an English teacher, shared he returned to Radyo5 because of his passion for radio.

On the other hand, U stands for its “unwavering commitment” to public service through the programs of Sen. Raffy Tulfo’s Wanted Sa Radyo, Cheryl Cosim’s Sagot Kita and Dr. Edinell Calvario’s Healing Galing.

E, on the other hand, is for the station’s lineup of “entertaining shows,” including Cristy Fermin’s Cristy Ferminute and Stanley Chi and Laila Chikadora’s Good Vibes.

“We are excited to launch 92.3 Radyo5 TRUE FM and introduce our listeners to our diverse programming lineup,” said general manager at National Broadcasting Corp. Raul dela Cruz.

“We believe that radio remains a powerful medium that can inform, inspire, and entertain. With our new identity, we are committed to providing our audiences with a listening experience that is relevant, engaging, and entertaining,” he added.

92.3 Radyo5 TRUE FM is now on-air and broadcasting live nationwide.