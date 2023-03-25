Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

Besides coaching duties on ABS-CBN’s The Voice Kids (Philippines), Bamboo is headlining upcoming shows in the US and working on new music for release this year.

MANILA, Philippines — He has been described in the press as the “last man standing” in the Philippine franchise of The Voice. This is because Bamboo holds the distinction of being the longest-staying celebrity coach in the ABS-CBN reality-talent show, which is currently staging the fifth season of its kids edition.

But the rock icon, as fellow The Voice Kids coach KZ Tandingan called him in this virtual interview, said mentoring is a good thing to do at this point in his career.

“Every season is different and I do enjoy it. I enjoy working with the kids. It’s a good thing to do at this point for me because, again, I’ve been in the business for a while. So being able to sort of guide young artists, that’s a gift in itself, you know. And as much as I’m teaching, it’s not a surprise when I say, you learn as well,” Bamboo said.

“The kids today are just so different. They’re just so immersed in music. I mean, it’s music, YouTube 24/7, you know what I mean? Malawak na yung taste nila. Before, it used to be very different. Now, they’re coming in with a lot of knowledge already.”

Coaching and judging kids’ performances can be a tricky thing, and having to let go of a contestant is the toughest part.

With fellow coaches Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan, who is also Bamboo’s featured guest in his US shows. – Photos from The Voice Kids (Philippines) Facebook page

“You start with a team of 18 kids, right? So, of course, you can’t take the 18 all the way — that’s the most painful part. So, you have to impart, sort of, that they appreciate the experience — every single one,” Bamboo pointed out.

“That you give them that gift and every single day, every single time you’re together, not only with their coaches, but together as a group, they share memories, they share a moment in time that forever they can carry.

“At the end of the day, I always say, it’s not about us coaches, it’s about them.”

Even after having done this for a decade, since 2013, and having witnessed “everything,” there are things that have never changed and that’s how he treats the kid contestants.

“No, I don’t think so,” Bamboo replied if he has changed or become careful over the years in his coaching or judging approach, especially to the kids of this generation. “I think what I’ve been trying to do from the beginning was remain as real as possible to the moment. That’s always been my goal. This is what it is.

“What’s changed is time. Again, doing this for many years, what’s changed is I have two new coaches right next to me (KZ Tandingan and Martin Nievera). So now, it’s about that chemistry and then trying to build it together. Finding a unified goal for the whole show.

“But with the kids, no, nothing has changed. And again, it’s about individuals. We treat every child differently. KZ said it well, you treat them like artists, as a peer, and then you see the dynamic of how it goes.”

The STAR got to talk to Bamboo during an interview about US shows he’s headlining soon — Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Palm Springs, California on April 22 as well as Hardrock Live, Sacramento, California on April 23. KZ is his featured guest in both concerts.

“The highlight of the show for me is the unexpected. We don’t know what happens once you put me and KZ on stage with the band, that sort of chemistry. And I take pride in sort of doing it on the fly. I mean, we let the people guide us through that and the band guide us as well. We’re gonna have fun.”

As a fellow performer, KZ was quick to call Bamboo an icon. And fittingly so, given his track record in the industry, from his early days with Rivermaya, to his eponymous Bamboo band, and to his going solo.

Asked for his reaction to being regarded as an icon by the likes of KZ, he said, “I don’t think about that. I don’t go to bed thinking about that because I just think… like I’m always of the mindset that I’m just starting again. Because as a full-time musician, it’s about creating albums. It’s about moving forward every single time.

“It’s like when I do an album, I’m always thinking about, how did I do that? And how will I be able to do it again? How can I replicate that magic trick, right? And lucky enough, I’m able to do it from point to point.

“But what I would also say (is) I do that with the knowledge now, sort of knowing, that I can do it with collaboration, with a lot of people involved in the creative process. And that’s the most gratifying thing of the whole thing, of what I do. It’s the gift of my job.”

It’s also about being with the right people, Bamboo continued. “It’s staying with the people who also believe in you, who continue to push you. And (it’s about) always putting yourself in a position where I can always say go where you can grow.

“Then, of course, when you play live, it’s a very humbling thing. That’s where you’re humbled by the support, by the people, by the energy given. That’s why if we’ll have a bad day (during) a gig, to me, it’s not an excuse. You sort of have to give it your all. No matter what, you bring that energy into every performance.”

Besides his US shows, Bamboo has also teased new music.

“I’m in the middle of that process of releasing something as well. Just maintain creating and looking for new experiences. Like, how do I keep it fresh? That’s the whole thing, right?

“So, for me, it’s not just showing up in the studio and doing something right. It’s all about how can I keep, again, everyone engaged. That goes down from me to my manager all the way down the line. It’s about engagement. I think that’s the big challenge now. Keep everyone on their toes.”

The Noypi and Hallelujah hitmaker confirmed that he’s going to release his new music within the year.