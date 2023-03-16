^

Ted Failon addresses rumored political return, admits not competent to train vloggers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 8:39am
Ted Failon addresses rumored political return, admits not competent to train vloggers
Kuha ng radio anchor at broadcast journalist na si Ted Failon
Video grab mula sa Facebook page ng Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having been a broadcast journalist for three decades, Ted Failon admitted that he does not have competence to train vloggers to report news stories, praising instead the mobile journalists he has taken under his wing.

During the launch of Radyo5 92.3 TRUE FM last March 11 in Quezon Memorial Circle, Failon talked about his additional duties with the station to train citizen journalists who research and report their own stories, something he believes he wouldn't be able to apply to vloggers.

"I'm not competent to train vloggers. Hindi ako active sa social media — wala akong Facebook, Twitter — Viber lang ako tsaka text. 'Pag vlogging, totally hindi ako competent roon," Failon said bluntly.

The veteran journalist then emphasized the training he gives mobile journalists or "mojos" on the basics of live reporting, particularly for radio and to establish confidence for television reporting.

Failon praised mojos for being a one-man team that searches for stories, writes, reports, edits, and does camerawork all on their own, and reiterated the importance of self-confidence in live reporting as amateur journalists often display nervousness.

"Bilib ako dito, super at sisipag nito despite the handicap that they deliver so I was excited na gawin 'yun," Failon ended, hoping for another batch of mojos to train.

At the same event, Failon thumbed down rumors that he would return to politics, "Radyo ang aking first love. Mula noon at hanggang ngayon dito na ako hanggang sa lagutan ako ng hininga, sa radyo lang ako," even joking that he would get stem cell treatment to increase his longevity.

