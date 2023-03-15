^

Entertainment

Annabelle Rama's libel case vs Jayke Joson ordered dismissed

Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 6:30pm
Jayke Joson

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the dismissal of the cyber libel charges filed by Annabelle Rama-Gutierrez against former actor-producer Jayke Joson before the Quezon City prosecutor for lack of probable cause.

In a resolution signed by the DOJ secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and promulgated last February 22, the DOJ ruled that prosecutors “erred in finding probable cause” against Joson.

“The complaint against Respondent-Appellant [Joson] is hereby dismissed for lack of probable cause,” the DOJ resolution stated, referring to the resolution by the Quezon City Office of the City Prosecutor released March 21 last year.

The DOJ also ordered QC prosecutors to withdraw the corresponding information filed before the QC Regional Trial Court Branch 90 within 10 days from receipt of the resolution.

“[Joson] did not act with malice in issuing said remarks against [Rama],” the DOJ also stated in its resolution. “Considering the element of malice is not present, the instant case must be dismissed for lack of probable cause.”

The case stemmed from the complaint by Rama against Joson after back-and-forth bickering between the two camps on social media and online news reports.

Joson responded with a counter-affidavit denying having a hand in the publication of such reports. He also cited Rama’s status as a public figure, making his remarks against her “form part of privilege communication.”

The DOJ said Joson did not act with malice in issuing said remarks against the former actress and now talent manager.

In its resolution, the DOJ said Joson’s remarks were not defamatory, and that Joson was able to present evidence to back the statements he issued against Rama.

“The remarks of the Respondent-Appellant [Joson] were not defamatory. On the contrary, Joson was able to present the documentary proof on which he based his statements upon,” it added.

The DOJ also noted that Joson’s revelations of Rama’s pending cases — one of the points raised by Rama in her complaint — was previously reported by several news online outlets.

Joson, for his part, welcomed the DOJ decision.

Philstar
