Lea Salonga returning to Broadway for 'Here Lies Love'

MANILA, Philippines — Theater legend Lea Salonga is making a Broadway comeback as she is starring and producing the musical "Here Lies Love," based on the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Salonga will portray Aurora Aquino, the mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, who in the musical performs the song "Just Ask The Flowers" following the death of Ninoy.

The actress will serve as a special guest, appearing for five weeks from July 11 to August 13, 2023 before passing on her role to other Filipino guest stars which the show's producers have praised an "abundance of talent."

The annnouncement comes after news that Salonga would also be returning to London's West End for the restaging of "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends."

Salonga first debuted on Broadway in 1991 with her iconic role of Kim in "Miss Saigon," having first performed on West End, winning her a Tony Award at 20 years old; she was last on Broadway for "Allegiance" from 2015 to 2016 and the 2017 revival of "Once on this Island."

This is the first time Salonga is portraying a Filipino character and producing on Broadway, and it just so happens "Here Lies Love" will run on the very same stage — the Broadway Theatre — where "Miss Saigon" first ran making it another significant return for her.

"I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history. We’re showing the world what we’re capable of," Salonga said in a statement.

The actress also recounted first seeing "Here Lies Love" in 2014 at the National Theatre in London, and wanted to become a part of it should it arrive on Broadway.

"Salonga has singularly secured a place for Filipinos on the Broadway stage,” said the show's costume designer Clint Ramos who also producting. "She continues to be a beacon of light and source of pride for the Philippines."

"Here Lies Love" is an immersive musical — concept, music and lyrics by David Byrne and music by Fatboy Slim — which will turn the Broadway Theatre into a dance club as it details the imeldific life of the former First Lady.

Byrne and Fatboy Slim initially began the project as a concept album before premiering off Broadway starring Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy, and Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, the late dictator and husband of Imelda.

Filipino-Americans Ricamora and Llana were previously announced to reprise their roles for the Broadway run as an international search for the remaining ensemble is ongoing; performances begin on June 17 before the official opening night on July 20.

