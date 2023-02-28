^

Entertainment

Lea Salonga returning to Broadway for 'Here Lies Love'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 7:19pm
Lea Salonga returning to Broadway for 'Here Lies Love'
Lea Salonga
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Theater legend Lea Salonga is making a Broadway comeback as she is starring and producing the musical "Here Lies Love," based on the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Salonga will portray Aurora Aquino, the mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, who in the musical performs the song "Just Ask The Flowers" following the death of Ninoy.

The actress will serve as a special guest, appearing for five weeks from July 11 to August 13, 2023 before passing on her role to other Filipino guest stars which the show's producers have praised an "abundance of talent."

The annnouncement comes after news that Salonga would also be returning to London's West End for the restaging of "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends."

Salonga first debuted on Broadway in 1991 with her iconic role of Kim in "Miss Saigon," having first performed on West End, winning her a Tony Award at 20 years old; she was last on Broadway for "Allegiance" from 2015 to 2016 and the 2017 revival of "Once on this Island."

This is the first time Salonga is portraying a Filipino character and producing on Broadway, and it just so happens "Here Lies Love" will run on the very same stage — the Broadway Theatre — where "Miss Saigon" first ran making it another significant return for her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)

"I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history. We’re showing the world what we’re capable of," Salonga said in a statement.

The actress also recounted first seeing "Here Lies Love" in 2014 at the National Theatre in London, and wanted to become a part of it should it arrive on Broadway.

"Salonga has singularly secured a place for Filipinos on the Broadway stage,” said the show's costume designer Clint Ramos who also producting. "She continues to be a beacon of light and source of pride for the Philippines."

"Here Lies Love" is an immersive musical — concept, music and lyrics by David Byrne and music by Fatboy Slim — which will turn the Broadway Theatre into a dance club as it details the imeldific life of the former First Lady.

Byrne and Fatboy Slim initially began the project as a concept album before premiering off Broadway starring Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy, and Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, the late dictator and husband of Imelda.

Filipino-Americans Ricamora and Llana were previously announced to reprise their roles for the Broadway run as an international search for the remaining ensemble is ongoing; performances begin on June 17 before the official opening night on July 20.

RELATED: Lea Salonga to perform in London's West End for first time in 27 years

BROADWAY

HERE LIES LOVE

LEA SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
ABS-CBN executives posted reactions following Liza Soberano's video blog last weekend about her "life update."
Entertainment
fbtw
'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
After her social media accounts were "wiped out," Liza Soberano uploaded a new YouTube vlog today where she poured her heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-husband and in-laws charged with murdering Hong Kong model

Ex-husband and in-laws charged with murdering Hong Kong model

9 hours ago
The ex-husband and two former in-laws of a Hong Kong model were charged on Monday with her murder, after police revealed they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton

Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress is set to play Taffy in the American horror comedy film "Lisa Frankenstein," directed by Zelda Williams.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cebu feels &lsquo;like home&rsquo; for The Iron Heart stars

Cebu feels ‘like home’ for The Iron Heart stars

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
The city of Cebu has become a home to some of the stars of the ABS-CBN action-packed series The Iron Heart.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Television series to watch as Love Month ends

LIST: Television series to watch as Love Month ends

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
As another love month comes to a close, here are some series that will keep the love going, be it onscreen or in one's own...
Entertainment
fbtw
Darryl Yap called out for allegedly using Hacienda Luisita videos for 'Martyr o Murderer' without permission

Darryl Yap called out for allegedly using Hacienda Luisita videos for 'Martyr o Murderer' without permission

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research (EILER) called out controversial director Darryl Yap for allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla says annulment with Aljur Abrenica ongoing, AJ Raval not 'kabit'

Kylie Padilla says annulment with Aljur Abrenica ongoing, AJ Raval not 'kabit'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla defended ex-husband Aljur Abrenica's current girlfriend AJ Raval.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lahat &lsquo;yan dahil sa pagiging Liza': Ogie Diaz expounds on Liza Soberano's screen name

'Lahat ‘yan dahil sa pagiging Liza': Ogie Diaz expounds on Liza Soberano's screen name

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Liza Soberano's former talent Manager Ogie Diaz reacted on the actress YouTube video about her "life update."
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Chief advocacy officer&rsquo;: Liza Soberano flexes new corporate job

‘Chief advocacy officer’: Liza Soberano flexes new corporate job

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
“I wanna give people Liza like a Liza they’ve never seen me before.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with