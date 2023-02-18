^

Entertainment

MMDA to investigate traffic enforcer involved in Stephen Speaks incident

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 4:11pm
MMDA to investigate traffic enforcer involved in Stephen Speaks incident
Composite image of the MMDA logo on an officer's patch and singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger, frontman of Stephen Speaks
STAR / file, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will investigate the traffic enforcer who was allegedly bribed by the touring crew of American pop band Stephen Speaks.

The band, fronted by singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger, was in Manila for a series of performances and recounted on its Facebook page an incident where its Grab car was flagged down for running a red light.

 

"Our Grab (like Uber) driver just got pulled in Manila over for running a red light, and my tour crew bribed him with a selfie with me to let us go. He said he sings 'Passenger Seat' at the karaoke bar. I was like…. I can’t believe that actually worked," the caption read on the band's official Facebook page. 

After the social media uproar, the singer later clarified that their car had cleared the stoplight but could not make it all the way through because someone had stopped in front of it, thus they were not in the wrong at all.

"You all need to chill out, we aren’t criminals here. I saved that kid from a traffic ticket he didn’t deserve," said Rockwell. "I offered to pay the traffic ticket for the kid, because he didn’t do anything wrong. You haters need to relax."

The MMDA said in a statement it would coordinate with Land Transportation Office Chief Jay Art Tugade to look into the possible suspension of licenses for those involved. 

"The MMDA would like to stress that fame, power and connections are not considered free passes to avoid being ticketed. It is wrong that a traffic violator was not given a citation ticket just because the passenger is a well-known figure," the agency continued.

The agency acknowledged that the apprehension may have been wrong if Rockwell's account was indeed true, explaining that cars that "cross on a green light but stucked in the middle just when the light changes to red should not be flagged down unless given signal by the enforcer beforehand."

The MMDA ended its statement by saying drivers and motorists who get away with their traffic violations "through their popularity and connections and boasting about it on social media are not praiseworthy and not something to be emulated for."

RELATED: Eyes on the road: Stephen Speaks clarifies red light incident in Manila

MMDA

STEPHEN SPEAKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval

'Everybody's happy': Kylie Padilla on ex Aljur Abrenica confirming relationship with AJ Raval

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla had nothing but words of happiness for ex-husband Aljur Abrenica, who recently confirmed he was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

Instagram official? KC Concepcion finally posts about rumored Filipino-Swiss boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress KC Concepcion finally posted her rumored boyfriend on social media last Valentine's Day. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray, Sam Milby mark engagement with simple Valentine's celebration

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby mark engagement with simple Valentine's celebration

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby celebrated Valentine's Day with a simple treat. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray, Sam Milby announce engagement

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby announce engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sam admitted last week that he and Catriona are already talking about marriage.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 6 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yes, you can now sleep at Palais Garnier, home of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

Yes, you can now sleep at Palais Garnier, home of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 hours ago
Good news for The Phantom of the Opera ‘phans’ who sometimes dream of watching the musical in Palais...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maxene Magalona talks about her 'first love'

Maxene Magalona talks about her 'first love'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 hours ago
Faith, hope and love… and the greatest of these is love.
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Marvels' drops teaser poster, delayed from July to November 2023

'The Marvels' drops teaser poster, delayed from July to November 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Marvel Studios has released the first teaser poster for its upcoming movie "The Marvels," while also announcing the film would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eyes on the road: Stephen Speaks clarifies red light incident in Manila

Eyes on the road: Stephen Speaks clarifies red light incident in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
American pop band Stephen Speaks, fronted by singer-songwriter Rockwell Ryan Ripperger, clarified an incident involving his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remote 'Banshees' islands reap Oscars tourism boom

Remote 'Banshees' islands reap Oscars tourism boom

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Between July and November 2021, Achill Island's dramatic landscape of rugged cliffs, peat bogs, and sandy beaches was tr...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with