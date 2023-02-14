^

Entertainment

Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 9:09am
Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX
Marlo Mortel has obtained Neuroscience certificate courses from HarvardX.
Marlo Mortel via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Marlo Mortel is serious about anxiety and mental health that is why he took up certificate courses on Neuroscience last year. 

For the actor who is currently seen in the pilot week of "Batang Quiapo," the courses are a means to learn about how the brain works, but more importantly, as his way of finding answers to the anxiety he went through during the pandemic. 

"Meron akong mga personal fears na na-heighten nu'ng pandemic because something happened to my friend. I think kung ano 'yung nangyari sa kanya, nangyayari din sa akin pero it's not really true, di ba?" he shared to Philstar.com at the sidelines of the launch of his advocacy show "I Love You 1000" now showing on Knowledge Channel. 

"Parang sometimes we believe what the brain tells us pero it's the other way around. Our brain is an instrument we can control. Ano tayo chained by our own brain and our own thoughts. So what we have to do is to just learn the facts behind it and just let thoughts flow like water. Yun yung natutunan ko talaga kaya gusto ko mag-aral nun para makita ko kung ano 'yung totoo. Hindi 'yung false assumptions," he shared. 

Last year, he posted on his Twitter account the certificate he got issued last May 2022 by HarvardX, an open-line course created by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

He had thought of consulting a doctor, but he is not clinically diagnosed. It, however, did not stop him from learning as he found out that his grandmother and father went through the same experience as he did. 

The actor revealed during the show's recent presscon that his anxiety crippled him and made him leave his talent agency, Star Magic, and some shows on Knowledge Channel. 

"I actually left Star Magic, Knowledge Channel. Madami akong iniwan kasi hindi makapag-function 'yung katawan ko because of my brain and I didn't know what was happening to me. 'Yun pala, anxiety siya. 

"So I had to help myself, I had to find to find something that would help me maintain my sanity. Of course, find the scientific facts behind the brain or what's happening. Nalaman ko it's just really the chemical imbalances, the traumas of a kid pati mga adults," Marlo explained. 

When asked by Philstar.com how he handles anxiety these days, Marlo shared a valuable tip. 

"No. 1 Acknowledge it. Hindi ko 'yan alam before. Dati kapag may naisip ka na pangit, nire-resist mo, parang you have to dodge it. In fact, that's the worst thing you can do kasi lalo siyang lumalaki sa brain mo. So what you have to do is acknowledge. Okay kung malungkot ka, okay. Kung may nararamdaman kang takot or sobrang weird na feeling mo mamamatay ka or what, just acknowledge it. And when you acknowledge it, malalaman mong hindi naman totoo. Unless you act on it," he said. 

"I Love You 1000" is an advocacy series that chronicles the story of young parents Mark and Angela, played by Marlo and Majoy Apostol, who are in their 20s and still learning the ropes in building a family. 

Apart from doing the two shows, he is also set to star in the movie "Ako Si Ninoy," where he plays a torture victim. It will screen in theaters on February 22. Marlo is also going to take Multimedia Arts with a focus on Film and Animation on a scholarship from Enderun. 

RELATED: Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music

ANXIETY

MARLO MORTEL

MENTAL HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

Maggie Wilson reacts to marital laws following ex Victor Consunji's statement

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Wilson posted on her Instagram Story yesterday, acknowledging the private messages she presumably got following Consunji's...
Entertainment
fbtw
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas has finally stated her apology to Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte whom she parodied in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Burt Bacharach leaves behind a legacy of big-selling pop music

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
One of my cherished concert-going memories is that of Dionne Warwick at the Folk Arts Theater in the late ‘70s. About two or three songs into the show, she embarked on a medley that would last for almost 30...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Komportable at kampante': Kapuso Gabbi Garcia on working with Kapamilya Joshua Garcia

'Komportable at kampante': Kapuso Gabbi Garcia on working with Kapamilya Joshua Garcia

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia expressed her excitement to work with Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia in the series “Unbreak...
Entertainment
fbtw
2 Ezra Millers, Batman, Supergirl: 'The Flash' drops bomb official trailer

2 Ezra Millers, Batman, Supergirl: 'The Flash' drops bomb official trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
For all the troubles that he recently got into, Ezra Miller delivers twice the action and drama in his first-ever solo movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral

Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre took fan service to the next level by taking with her a box of danggit (dried fish) all the way from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Where's Paul Rudd? Fans ask as Alicia Silverstone drops 'Clueless' ad for Super Bowl

Where's Paul Rudd? Fans ask as Alicia Silverstone drops 'Clueless' ad for Super Bowl

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Twenty-eight years since ‘90s cult movie “Clueless” hit theaters and made Alicia Silverstone a household...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with