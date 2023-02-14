Marlo Mortel shares lessons learned from taking up Neuroscience at HarvardX

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Marlo Mortel is serious about anxiety and mental health that is why he took up certificate courses on Neuroscience last year.

For the actor who is currently seen in the pilot week of "Batang Quiapo," the courses are a means to learn about how the brain works, but more importantly, as his way of finding answers to the anxiety he went through during the pandemic.

"Meron akong mga personal fears na na-heighten nu'ng pandemic because something happened to my friend. I think kung ano 'yung nangyari sa kanya, nangyayari din sa akin pero it's not really true, di ba?" he shared to Philstar.com at the sidelines of the launch of his advocacy show "I Love You 1000" now showing on Knowledge Channel.

"Parang sometimes we believe what the brain tells us pero it's the other way around. Our brain is an instrument we can control. Ano tayo chained by our own brain and our own thoughts. So what we have to do is to just learn the facts behind it and just let thoughts flow like water. Yun yung natutunan ko talaga kaya gusto ko mag-aral nun para makita ko kung ano 'yung totoo. Hindi 'yung false assumptions," he shared.

Last year, he posted on his Twitter account the certificate he got issued last May 2022 by HarvardX, an open-line course created by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sharing my 2 cents. I studied and acquired 2 certificates for Neuroscience. That’s how serious our Mental Health is. It crippled me. It is not to be taken lightly. Proper care and understanding should be given to the people experiencing mental problems.



DEPRESSION IS NOT A JOKE pic.twitter.com/kesir0UAMO — Marlo Mortel (@marlo_mortel) June 4, 2022

He had thought of consulting a doctor, but he is not clinically diagnosed. It, however, did not stop him from learning as he found out that his grandmother and father went through the same experience as he did.

The actor revealed during the show's recent presscon that his anxiety crippled him and made him leave his talent agency, Star Magic, and some shows on Knowledge Channel.

"I actually left Star Magic, Knowledge Channel. Madami akong iniwan kasi hindi makapag-function 'yung katawan ko because of my brain and I didn't know what was happening to me. 'Yun pala, anxiety siya.

"So I had to help myself, I had to find to find something that would help me maintain my sanity. Of course, find the scientific facts behind the brain or what's happening. Nalaman ko it's just really the chemical imbalances, the traumas of a kid pati mga adults," Marlo explained.

When asked by Philstar.com how he handles anxiety these days, Marlo shared a valuable tip.

"No. 1 Acknowledge it. Hindi ko 'yan alam before. Dati kapag may naisip ka na pangit, nire-resist mo, parang you have to dodge it. In fact, that's the worst thing you can do kasi lalo siyang lumalaki sa brain mo. So what you have to do is acknowledge. Okay kung malungkot ka, okay. Kung may nararamdaman kang takot or sobrang weird na feeling mo mamamatay ka or what, just acknowledge it. And when you acknowledge it, malalaman mong hindi naman totoo. Unless you act on it," he said.

"I Love You 1000" is an advocacy series that chronicles the story of young parents Mark and Angela, played by Marlo and Majoy Apostol, who are in their 20s and still learning the ropes in building a family.

Apart from doing the two shows, he is also set to star in the movie "Ako Si Ninoy," where he plays a torture victim. It will screen in theaters on February 22. Marlo is also going to take Multimedia Arts with a focus on Film and Animation on a scholarship from Enderun.

RELATED: Marlo Mortel finds therapy in music