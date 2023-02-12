^

Entertainment

Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico is married

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 11:18am
Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico is married
Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico has married his girlfriend Karelle Bulan as posted on his Instagram on February 11, 2023.
Miguel Benjamin Guico via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — One half of the twins of Ben&Ben has already tied the knot. 

Miguel Benjamin Guico announced his marriage to his girlfriend Karelle Bulan on Instagram yesterday. 

The singer posted their wedding photo with him in an all white suit and Karelle in an off-shoulder wedding gown. 

His bandmates, including his twin Paolo Benjamin, were in attendance. 

"Umaga na sa ating duyan. Sa hirap at ginhawa, lungkot at ligaya. Ikaw ang kasama, ang aking mahiwaga," wrote the band's lead vocals, referencing one of their hit songs, "Mahiwaga." 

Paolo Benjamin also posted a clip from the wedding affair. He also thanked his twin for teaching him about love. 

"Twinnie got married yesterday. Honored to witness the beginning of this new chapter for you two @miguelbenjamin_ + Karelle labyu both. Gotchu always. Thank u @miguelbenjamin_ for teaching me a lot about love. Will look up to you 4evs utolz," his caption read.

RELATED: Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma now engaged

BEN&BEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas has finally stated her apology to Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte whom she parodied in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 5 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez confirmed that her ALLTV morning show "M.O.M.s (Mhies on A Mission), which she co-hosts with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Film dedicated to nurses to screen in US

Film dedicated to nurses to screen in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Siglo ng Kalinga,” a film dedicated to nurses, is set to be shown in the United States. 
Entertainment
fbtw
What keeps Penn Badgley excited about his You character Joe

What keeps Penn Badgley excited about his You character Joe

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Even after four seasons, Penn Badgley continues to be excited about playing the lead character Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marco Gumabao on what he&rsquo;s like as son, friend, boyfriend

Marco Gumabao on what he’s like as son, friend, boyfriend

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Marco Gumabao is first to admit that people oftentimes perceive him to be arrogant which, he says, is the polar opposite of...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Top 16 Dream Chasers are (from left, first row) Josh, Thad, Vinci,Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

The Top 16 Dream Chasers are (from left, first row) Josh, Thad, Vinci,Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oh bother! Viral Winnie-the-Pooh horror film triggers fans

Oh bother! Viral Winnie-the-Pooh horror film triggers fans

12 hours ago
You know him as a cute, cuddly bear, but Winnie the Pooh is about to receive a terrifying makeover as the knife-wielding villain...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with