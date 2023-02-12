Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico is married

Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico has married his girlfriend Karelle Bulan as posted on his Instagram on February 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — One half of the twins of Ben&Ben has already tied the knot.

Miguel Benjamin Guico announced his marriage to his girlfriend Karelle Bulan on Instagram yesterday.

The singer posted their wedding photo with him in an all white suit and Karelle in an off-shoulder wedding gown.

His bandmates, including his twin Paolo Benjamin, were in attendance.

"Umaga na sa ating duyan. Sa hirap at ginhawa, lungkot at ligaya. Ikaw ang kasama, ang aking mahiwaga," wrote the band's lead vocals, referencing one of their hit songs, "Mahiwaga."

Paolo Benjamin also posted a clip from the wedding affair. He also thanked his twin for teaching him about love.

"Twinnie got married yesterday. Honored to witness the beginning of this new chapter for you two @miguelbenjamin_ + Karelle labyu both. Gotchu always. Thank u @miguelbenjamin_ for teaching me a lot about love. Will look up to you 4evs utolz," his caption read.

