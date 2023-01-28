Megan Young, Mikael Daez celebrate 12th anniversary with throwback photos

Composite image of celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez in 2022 and back when they started dating.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez celebrated their 12th year anniversary by sharing throwback images and videos of their relationship.

Megan, in particular, posted on her Instagram account a late celebratory Reel — their anniversary was last January 25 — that consisted of photos of her and Mikael dating back to when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively.

The Reel was set to an excerpt from Coldplay's hit song "Yellow," a likely reference to the couple's pet names for each other, Bonez and Fofo.

In the caption, Megan shared that she and Mikael celebrated their anniversary at home with their pet dogs, while eating bibimbap (Korean rice bowl with kimchi, vegetables and assorted meats) and watching the Oscar-nominated movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Mikael, on the other hand, posted a celebratory Reel two days before their anniversary, which shows the highlights of their 2020 wedding.

The earlier Reel this time was set to JVKE's "I Can't Help It," which samples Elvis Presley's popular song "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"I’d love to elaborate on the inside scoop of these photos/videos but I think I’d need a podcast to explain everything," Mikael wrote in the caption of his Reel.

Among those who greeted the couple were hosts Iya Villania and Joyce Pring, beauty queens MJ Lastimosa, Samantha Bernardo and Tracy Maureen Perez, actresses Saab Magalona, Max Collins, Denise Laurel and Valeen Montenegro, and Olympian Michael Martinez.

Mikael and Megan married in January 2020 after nine years of dating, first in a ceremony in Nasugbu, Batangas on January 10 and followed by another ceremony in Subic, Zambales 15 days later.

RELATED: Megan and Mikael on joining K-pop craze, keeping marriage fun