Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 9:58am
Hannah Arnold was crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2021
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao, file

MANILA, Philippines —  With the dwindling number of remaining titles carried by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) this pageant season, aficionados are hoping that the beleaguered organization withstand this storm as it had in years past.

In 2010, they crowned their last Miss World national winner, Czarina Gatbunton. In 2019, they sent off their last Supranational queen, Resham Saeed. In the same year, they crowned their last Miss Universe representative, Gazini Ganados. Last year, they crowned their last delegates to the Grand International and InterContinental pageants in the guise of Roberta Angela Tamondong and Gabrielle Camille Basiano.

BPCI's franchise with the Grand International system ended last year, while the InterContinental platform has returned to the Mutya ng Pilipinas Organization, where it had been a part of in the past.

There are three remaining titles this year - International, Globe, and new acquisition, Charm. Fans and supporters clamor that they add the Cosmo World franchise, if possible. The prize money of the latter title in its international competition is enough enticement for pageant entrants to invest their money in.

The deadline for the submission of applications for the 2023 season is on January 31. By then, we would know if the turnover of hopefuls has not been diminished by the number of titles up for grabs this year.

Despite this setback, supporters still claim that the Binibining Pilipinas is the best pageant platform in the country, especially in terms of production and selection. And fans even say that if the organization has withstood all of the bigger trials in the past, it can still overcome another one.

