Michael Jackson biopic to begin production this year

MANILA, Philippines — A biopic about the late King of Pop himself Michael Jackson, aptly named "Michael," will begin shooting later this year under the direction of filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.

"Michael" is said to show a never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of Jackson, exploring all the aspects of his life, including his most iconic performances.

These will include his early days fronting the Jackson 5 with his siblings, his monumental rise in the '80s, the pedophile accusations thrown at him, and everything in between until his untimely death in 2009 at age 50.

"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson," said Fuqua in a statement for the late singer. No actor portraying Jackson has been tapped as of writing.

Fuqua added that Jackson's work influenced him to start directing music videos, noting that he was the first Black artist in heavy rotation on MTV, "His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Jackson's music videos for his hit songs "Thriller," "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "Smooth Criminal" are among the most iconic ones ever made, alongside his 13 Grammy Awards.

The director will be backed by producer Graham King who worked on "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Aviator," "Blood Diamond," "Hugo," and "The Departed" — all of them Oscar-nominated films, with the latter winning Best Picture, and the Michael Jackson estate.

King's writing collaborator from "Hugo" and "The Aviator" John Logan will be penning the screenplay, the playwright having also done the screenplays of "Gladiator," "The Last Samurai," and the Bond movies "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

Fuqua is best known for his collaborations with Denzel Washington such as the "Equalizer" franchise, "Training Day," and "The Magnificent Seven" remake, as well as "Shooter," "Olympus Has Fallen," "Southpaw," and most recently "Emancipation" starring Will Smith.

