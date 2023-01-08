The unique charm of FiLay loveteam

The tandem of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco in the historical portal, fantasy series, Maria Clara at Ibarra, is religiously followed by Kapuso viewers. That is based on the latter’s reported online and offline engagement.

Theirs is even considered as the Breakout and Well-Loved Loveteam of 2022 and 2023 since the GMA Telebabad series still airs weeknights at 8 after 24 Oras. The Team Bahay, comprised of those who watch it at home, and the Team Digital, those who catch the show via GMA official website, have been invested and involved in Barbie and David’s portrayals as Klay and Fidel.

The characters’ charm, ability to get and hold the attention of an onlooker, can also be attributed to Fidel and Klay’s unique personalities, aside from what he says and she says.

Being transported from her contemporary world to the literary realm, inspired by the Philippine National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal’s novels Noli Me Tangere (Touch Me Not) and El Filibusterismo (The Reign of Greed), Barbie’s Klay carries and sustains her strong woman persona, who doesn’t sit well with Fidel’s conservative people. She speaks her mind and knows how to claim her space.

Education also plays a significant role in it. Thus, Klay is a breath of fresh air to Maria Clara, Crisostomo Ibarra, Fidel, Sisa (played by Julie Anne San Jose, Dennis Trillo, David and Andrea Torres, respectively) and the entire community of San Diego. Although adaptable, she doesn’t fit the mold of a Filipina as being envisioned in that particular milieu. Klay’s beliefs and temperament challenge the patriarchy that dominates the social and political landscape of Fidel and Ibarra’s time.

Since her presence cannot be ignored, the male dramatis personae like Ibarra and Fidel have to accept the way she is. Surprisingly, she has grown on them. Ibarra, the original and main character of Noli, and Fidel, the newly-introduced one and created by the show’s writers, have eventually appreciated the personality of Klay, another character made just for the historical portal, fantasy series.

She has caught their attention, leading to either admiration (in the case of Ibarra, the lover of Maria Clara) or romantic love (in the case of Fidel, the loyal friend of Ibarra). At a certain point of the narrative, some even have entertained the thought that Ibarra might look at Klay as someone special other than a pretend cousin, who is staying with him. This gets heightened when she is giving some hints of falling for him because of Ibarra’s regard and respect to women. He can only love one woman in his life and she is Maria Clara. So, the prospect of a love triangle between Ibarra, Klay and Fidel has been nipped in the bud.

Although the creators may capitalize on the creative license or freedom to heed the growing interest of viewers on Ibarra and Klay, they need to stick to the fate and tale told by the original literary narrative. If my appreciation is correct, even the slight possibility of Ibarra and Klay caring for each other (in a romantic way) has played a great deal in setting and building up the promise of love between Klay and Fidel. That’s why every time the characters have shown signs of them becoming more than just acquaintances, fueled by the opposites attract saying and the aso’t pusa (dog-and-cat) tension, Klay and Fidel successfully remind viewers and netizens about young love and the joy that kilig, romantic thrill, brings. They have been rooting for FiLay, the uniname of Fidel and Klay.

Previous episodes reveal that Fidel has already expressed his love and intention, in the maginoo (gentleman) way, to Klay, who has begun to like him. Fidel comes from a well-off family and, like Ibarra, is an enlightened and educated one, known then as illustrado. He is also a product of his time when male perspective pervades.

That maybe explains why he bears the proud demeanor, a stark contrast to Ibarra’s quiet and gentle personality. This is also seen in some instances when Klay, an empowered woman, and Fidel clash and engage in verbal jousts. Another way to understand Fidel is, he is also speaking his mind like Klay, but some wish that he can manage his sense of superiority and see things from someone else’s point of view. It is another reason why Klay and Fidel look good and sound good on the screen.

What’s interesting to look forward to is the time when they fully acknowledge their feelings for one another or the situation in which one of them will decide to leave his or her present life and identity in the name of true love. The latter is just an alternative route to conclude a romance that many adore and is challenged by time, yes, two different timelines. Whether Fidel and Klay will succeed in the love department, only time can tell.

Looking back on their “history” as co-stars, Barbie and David’s onscreen chemistry in Maria Clara at Ibarra is both a culmination and continuation of their good acting partnership in Heartful Café and Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune. They have ticked off all the boxes what many may consider an engaging portrayal of rom-com characters. Barbie and David both deserve a pat on the back. Let’s continue following the story of their Klay and Fidel.