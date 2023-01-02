'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

MANILA, Philippines — Ulysses Lustre is one proud father to actress Nadine Lustre after she won the Best Actress Award at the recent Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Awards Night for her performance in "Deleter."

In his Facebook account, the proud father showed off Nadine's trophies from Gawad Urian and FAMAS.

Apart from these, Nadine also has awards from the Box Office Entertainment Awards and MYX Awards.

"Waiting for the new one to come home,” Ulysses wrote on the caption, referring to the MMFF trophy.

"Thank you so much, fans and supporters. Don't stop believing," he added.

In another post, Ulysses took pride in his daughter's talent, even without a love team.

"Congratulations Ate! With real talent, hardwork and determination, you have proven that 'Love Teams' can be.......... Deleted," he wrote.

Apart from Nadine's Best Actress win, "Deleter" also won other awards such as Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing.

The film also ranked second to Vice Ganda's "Partners in Crime" in the blockbuster race.

