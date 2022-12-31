Celebrities unite to pull in box-office numbers for MMFF

Vice Ganda goes to Pampanga and Tarlac to promote his movie, Partners In Crime, one of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) box-office frontrunners.

Two years after the dismal turnout in cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we witnessed the comeback of packed theaters from Luzon to Mindanao. It was an emotional sight to see for the local showbiz industry. We also saw more celebrities making an effort to go cinema-hopping this Metro Manila Film Festival’s (MMFF) season to encourage families keep such tradition alive.

MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer had this to say: “Nabiyayaan yung mga taong nagsipag talaga mag-promo (Those who worked hard on the promotion were blessed). Sina Vice Ganda, even Nadine Lustre. Sina Coco (Martin) and Jodi (Sta. Maria). Yung grupo nila Ian Veneracion and pati si Toni (Gonzaga). Yung mga nagsipag talaga mag-promote at hindi lang yung presscon.”

Nanahimik Ang Gabi stars Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo and Mon Confiado arrive at the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal or awards night at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City

Speaking of promotion, instead of going to the Gabi Ng Parangal (awards night), Vice Ganda went to Pampanga and Tarlac and was greeted by a jampacked mall full of fans. There, he campaigned for one of the festival frontrunners, Partners In Crime.

On several occasions, we saw the stars of Nanahimik Ang Gabi, led by Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo and Mon Confiado, do the same in Quezon City and Taguig.

“We’re just happy that it seems like people are back in the cinemas at masaya kami marami na uli nanunuod sa totoong theaters,” said Ian, who also aired his appreciation for the supposed gentleman’s agreement between entries to not post their individual earnings.

“It feels really good because it’s a collective effort from all the producers and all the directors because it’s not the time for competition now because your industry needs a lot of help kasi ang dami (ng) content from other countries kaya lagi natin pinaglalaban na mahalin natin ang sariling atin.”

My Father, Myself has an R-18 rating and has limited cinema releases. The production and stars didn’t mind as long as the good reviews were pouring in. Its lead star Jake Cuenca shared, “I’m just very much overwhelmed sa lahat ng tao, who talked about the film to everyone who were brave enough to watch it. Thank you so much kasi ramdam na ramdam ko iyong suporta and reaction ng lahat ng tao. I am just overwhelmed and thank you.”

Deleter, which won seven awards at the Gabi Ng Parangal, is unofficially said to be switching at the top spot of the box-office with Partners In Crime. But for its star and Best Actress winner Nadine Lustre, this is what is important: “To me naman, it doesn’t matter if you’re No. 1, No. 3, 4 or 5 as long as everyone is enjoying the film. That’s the only thing that matters.”

My Teacher Kaki Bautista

Being in the festival was a welcome surprise for her and the whole team as they knew about joining the MMFF two days before wrapping up the production. “We didn’t know how to feel but we’re really, really happy (that) we’re here,” the actress said.

Now, it’s the end of the year and we’re making way for Week Two at the box-office for the 48th edition of the annual film festival. Another long weekend is coming as the influx of moviegoers is expected to be a lot bigger as people have more time in their hands to get to watch the eight entries.

We also spoke with MMFF chairman lawyer Romando Artes and he told us the good news. “With the trajectory of the festival, it is safe to say na maabot natin ang P500 million target for this year,” he said.

Deleter's Nadine Lustre

The MMFF also decided to release the official numbers when the festival ends so as not to affect the chances of other entries to rake in more ticket sales.

“Iyong total lang but we won’t give iyong individual na gross receipts ng bawat isang pelikula,” Artes added.

Because of the camaraderie among all involved, MMFF plans to launch the summer MMFF festival which came to a halt because of the pandemic. The challenge is how to create a new tradition for Filipinos to go and see films during the summer. Artes said, “We really need more avenues to earn for the Filipino industry.”