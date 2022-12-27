Brianna Bunagan is on her way to make a name for herself

Brianna with parents Michael V and Carol Bunagan. Brianna, the daughter of ace comedian Michael V., is among the new talents who have graced the recently-concluded GMA primetime series, Start-Up PH, with Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo in the leading roles. She is grateful for such opportunity and considers it a blessing and a whole new experience. Although she is open to do any genre, Brianna is interested to act in romcoms and drama.

“As for the experience so far, it’s been still surreal. It hasn’t fully sunk in.” That was Brianna Bunagan, a promising Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent, describing her a little over a year show business journey in a virtual interview with The STAR. Definitely, viewers will see more of her knack for acting and singing.

“I didn’t expect that my first project would be big as this,” said the daughter of ace comedian Michael V., referring to her stint in the primetime series, Start-Up PH, with Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo as leading actors.

“It’s such a blessing, sobrang (I’m very) grateful for this opportunity, it’s a whole new experience,” added she, who, after doing acting workshops, was tapped to be part of the show’s ensemble.

Essaying roles and sharing scenes with fellow actors, however, are familiar territories to Brianna, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts major in Theater Arts, from the Ateneo de Manila University. “I did theater when I was in college,” shared she. “Yes, it’s different (comparing stage acting from TV acting). In theater, of course, we have rehearsals na matagal ding ginagawa (that would also take a lot of time). With TV, you’ll have (like) throw the lines. It is really a different kind of environment that I have to adjust to. All in all, it’s (doing theater and TV) similar in terms of the technique being used. Yes, the transition was a pretty big one, if I’m going to be honest, from theater (in which) scenes (are done in a) chronological order. Here, it’s pa-iba-iba, sometimes jumping around… and it’s just a bit of getting used to it.”

It’s safe to say that Brianna has navigated the acting terrain well from doing big movements to performing the subtle ones that theater and TV require. She is on her way to make a name for herself.

Brianna had this to say about her entry to showbiz industry from theater: “I would not have it any other way kasi sobrang na-enjoy ko po yung mga nakasama kong co-actors, the cast and crew. It’s just been a whole great experience all in all.” It’s so far so good for Brianna, whose Start-Up PH character Joan Perez allowed her to witness first-hand how actors like Alden, Bea, Gina Alajar and Gabby Eigenmann work.

“The most important lesson I’ve learned perhaps is… awaken your curiosity,” she said, “that’s going to not only keep you learning and growing, I think it’s a major key for you to be able to adjust to any kind of working environment. Makakatulong sa acting (I find it helpful in acting), in (building) better connections with your co-actors, directors, the cast and crew and everyone. It will also help you to just be able to form better connections and get a better understanding (of) the people you’re working with.”

Asked what genres, acting- and project-wise, she would like to see herself doing in the future, Brianna is open to try her hand at any genre, be it in a teleserye or in a movie. “But I’m really interested in doing rom-coms and drama.” That path veers away from the comedy her dad Michael V. has been known for.

“Lagi niya lang pong sinasabi sa akin na (He would always tell me to) enjoy what I’m doing,” shared Brianna of her dad’s pieces of advice. “For instance, if I get burned out, I just have to always remember the reason why I started in the first place, which is to enjoy. When I was young and I started singing, he was very supportive when I wanted to do covers and post them on YouTube… He was also supportive when I decided to pursue theater in college. I always (feel and get the) support from both my parents.”

Aside from acting, Brianna is also into singing. According to the information from her talent management, Brianna’s first single is Ayoko Na, written by Michael V. as one of the soundtracks of his film, Family History.

Since Start-Up PH had its finale last week, Brianna is excited for her next TV program and during the interview, shared about her career game plan. “The last thing I wanna do is expect. But what I will do is, you know, hope for the best and I intend to just take every opportunity that is presented to me and honestly, make opportunities for myself,” she said.

“Obviously, I can’t just sit around like waiting for opportunities. My mom is always telling me, ‘Use it or lose it.’ Kahit na walang project, I need to be like constantly working on my craft. Kapag walang project, I’m always looking for workshops and I get in touch with other people that I’ve worked with.” So, when she is tapped for a role, Brianna will be ready.

“I’m just hoping for the best, especially after this first serye (of mine) sana madagdagan po… I’m really excited and you know this is just a beginning for me,” she concluded. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me in GMA.”