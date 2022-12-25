Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Zack Tabudlo and Ben&Ben are among the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify this year.

The Binibini and Pano hitmaker climbed to the No. 3 spot while the nine-piece band maintained its fourth rank from last year, Spotify noted as it unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign, an annual compilation of users’ most listened to tracks on the music streaming platform.

Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist overall in the Philippines, followed by BTS, Zack, Ben&Ben and Justin Bieber.

Spotify also reported that the “love for local is stronger than ever” with an almost 50-percent increase in Filipino music streams this year. Spotify has more than 456 million listeners around the world.

Rounding up the Top 5 most streamed Filipino artists are Arthur Nery, Moira dela Torre and Adie.

NOBITA’s Ikaw Lang outranked the global hits as well as Arthur’s Pagsamo, Adie’s Paraluman, Zack’s Pano and again Arthur’s Isa Lang as the most streamed tracks in the country.

NOBITA, composed of Jaeson Felismino, Mark Quintero, Roman Monegas, Sam Aquino and Richmond Bancolita, thanked the “Nobibis” who supported the group to snag the major spot for its track.

The members said in a statement, “We are truly honored to be part of Spotify’s Wrapped Top Lists this year and be recognized alongside other great Pinoy artists. Undeniably, our fans had been a huge part of this but we’re also grateful for Spotify’s untiring support to our music and its clear vision for their artists. Like most artists, we’re also eager to see our band’s Wrapped and see what we have done throughout 2022 as musicians.”

The Top Female Artists in the Philippine list includes Taylor, Ariana Grande, Moira, Olivia Rodrigo and NIKI while Zack, Justin Bieber, Arthur, The Weeknd and Adie dominated the Top Male Artists category.

BTS, Ben&Ben, LANY, BLACKPINK and TWICE completed that Top Groups section and the Top Albums are BTS’s Proof, Zack’s Episode, Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version), Olivia’s SOUR and Taylor’s Midnights.

The Top Spotify Playlists are Hot Hits Philippines, Today’s Top Hits, OPM Favorites, Tatak Pinoy and Kalye Hip Hop.

Spotify head of music Asia Kossy Ng remarked, “We are thrilled to see that Filipino artists have continued to shine on the local stage, as seen on 2022’s Spotify Wrapped results. This shows that the Philippines (is) increasingly listening to and supporting (its) homegrown talent and we have seen an almost 50-percent increase in streams of local music the past year.”

“We’re excited to continue working closely with local musicians and pave the way for more aspiring artists to flourish on the platform,” she added.

Among the Top Radar Philippines Artists are P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and Adie. Spotify’s Radar program is “an initiative to support emerging artists, has enabled new local artists and tracks to be added to the daily soundtrack of Filipinos’ lives.”

Furthermore, the Top Podcasts channels are Barangay Love Stories, skypodcast, Dear MOR: The Podcast, Hugot Marcelo and Punchline with Alex Calleja! and the Top Podcast Genres range from love and relationships, pop culture, self-help, to horror and the paranormal.

In the international music scene, Bad Bunny, Taylor, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS led the chart of the most streamed musicians. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny consistently topped the list for three years in a row now with more than 18.5 billion streams this year.

The most streamed tracks globally are As It Was by Harry Styles; Heat Waves by Glass Animals; STAY by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber; Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone; and Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Olivia’s SOUR, Ed Sheeran’s = and Doja Cat’s Planet Her are the most listened to global albums.

The Most Viral Artists Globally list includes Taylor, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS and Lana Del Rey, while the Most Shared Lyrics globally are Heat Waves by Glass Animals; Heather by Conan Gray; I Love You So by The Walters; Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey; and Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.