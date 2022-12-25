^

Entertainment

Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2022 | 12:00am
Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022
Moira dela Torre

MANILA, Philippines — Zack Tabudlo and Ben&Ben are among the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify this year.

The Binibini and Pano hitmaker climbed to the No. 3 spot while the nine-piece band maintained its fourth rank from last year, Spotify noted as it unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign, an annual compilation of users’ most listened to tracks on the music streaming platform.

Taylor Swift is the most streamed artist overall in the Philippines, followed by BTS, Zack, Ben&Ben and Justin Bieber.

Spotify also reported that the “love for local is stronger than ever” with an almost 50-percent increase in Filipino music streams this year. Spotify has more than 456 million listeners around the world.

Rounding up the Top 5 most streamed Filipino artists are Arthur Nery, Moira dela Torre and Adie.

NOBITA’s Ikaw Lang outranked the global hits as well as Arthur’s Pagsamo, Adie’s Paraluman, Zack’s Pano and again Arthur’s Isa Lang as the most streamed tracks in the country.

NOBITA, composed of Jaeson Felismino, Mark Quintero, Roman Monegas, Sam Aquino and Richmond Bancolita, thanked the “Nobibis” who supported the group to snag the major spot for its track.

The members said in a statement, “We are truly honored to be part of Spotify’s Wrapped Top Lists this year and be recognized alongside other great Pinoy artists. Undeniably, our fans had been a huge part of this but we’re also grateful for Spotify’s untiring support to our music and its clear vision for their artists. Like most artists, we’re also eager to see our band’s Wrapped and see what we have done throughout 2022 as musicians.”

The Top Female Artists in the Philippine list includes Taylor, Ariana Grande, Moira, Olivia Rodrigo and NIKI while Zack, Justin Bieber, Arthur, The Weeknd and Adie dominated the Top Male Artists category.

BTS, Ben&Ben, LANY, BLACKPINK and TWICE completed that Top Groups section and the Top Albums are BTS’s Proof, Zack’s Episode, Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version), Olivia’s SOUR and Taylor’s Midnights.

The Top Spotify Playlists are Hot Hits PhilippinesToday’s Top HitsOPM FavoritesTatak Pinoy and Kalye Hip Hop.

Spotify head of music Asia Kossy Ng remarked, “We are thrilled to see that Filipino artists have continued to shine on the local stage, as seen on 2022’s Spotify Wrapped results. This shows that the Philippines (is) increasingly listening to and supporting (its) homegrown talent and we have seen an almost 50-percent increase in streams of local music the past year.”

“We’re excited to continue working closely with local musicians and pave the way for more aspiring artists to flourish on the platform,” she added.

Among the Top Radar Philippines Artists are P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and Adie. Spotify’s Radar program is “an initiative to support emerging artists, has enabled new local artists and tracks to be added to the daily soundtrack of Filipinos’ lives.”

Furthermore, the Top Podcasts channels are Barangay Love Stories, skypodcastDear MOR: The PodcastHugot Marcelo and Punchline with Alex Calleja! and the Top Podcast Genres range from love and relationships, pop culture, self-help, to horror and the paranormal.

In the international music scene, Bad BunnyTaylor, Drake, The Weeknd  and BTS led the chart of the most streamed musicians. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny consistently topped the list for three years in a row now with more than 18.5 billion streams this year.

The most streamed tracks globally are As It Was by Harry Styles; Heat Waves by Glass Animals; STAY  by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber; Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone; and Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Olivia’s SOUR, Ed Sheeran’s = and Doja Cat’s Planet Her are the most listened to global albums.

The Most Viral Artists Globally list includes Taylor, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS and Lana Del Rey, while the Most Shared Lyrics globally are Heat Waves by Glass Animals; Heather by Conan Gray;  I Love You So by The WaltersSummertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey; and Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

BEN&BEN

MOIRA DELA TORRE

ZACK TABUDLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed her bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors after they posted photos on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads concert an organized success and a celebration of OPM

Eraserheads concert an organized success and a celebration of OPM

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
At par with global standards. That was what The Huling El Bimbo concert delivered last Thursday night. It felt like I was...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF 2022: Toni Gonzaga reunites with &lsquo;mentor&rsquo; Joey de Leon for My Teacher

MMFF 2022: Toni Gonzaga reunites with ‘mentor’ Joey de Leon for My Teacher

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 2 days ago
Toni Gonzaga couldn’t have chosen a more fitting co-star than Joey de Leon in My Teacher, her Metro Manila Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fan service, marriage proposal & other highlights at Ben&Ben&rsquo;s Homecoming

Fan service, marriage proposal & other highlights at Ben&Ben’s Homecoming

By Patricia Esteves | 1 hour ago
Two friends, who were on their way to see Ben&Ben’s concert, were befuddled at the sight of thousands of people, mostly...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF 2020: Vice Ganda injects real life into film Partners in Crime

MMFF 2020: Vice Ganda injects real life into film Partners in Crime

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 hour ago
For Vice Ganda, the story of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 entry, Partners in Crime, hits so close to home with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia teases Eraserheads 2023 world tour

Ely Buendia teases Eraserheads 2023 world tour

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The said world tour was first announced during the recent reunion concert. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Son Ye Jin gives first glimpse of 'BinJin' baby

Son Ye Jin gives first glimpse of 'BinJin' baby

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 8 hours ago
South Korean superstar Son Ye-jin gave the world the first glimpse of her baby boy with "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY)...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Nobita release covers of Eraserheads hits

SB19, Nobita release covers of Eraserheads hits

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
With the country still reeling from the Eraserheads performing live again for the first time in several years, two OPM groups...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with