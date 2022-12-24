The tremendous musical talent of Charlie Chaplin

^

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2022 | 12:00am
Although he wasn’t able to have lessons as a child, Chaplin never lost his love for music throughout his life. Aside from singing, he taught himself how to play the piano, cello and violin. Three of Chaplin’s compositions turned out to be big hits and are now considered standards. One of them is This is My Song, which was recorded by Petula Clark in 1967. Photos on this page also show this columnist’s visit to Chaplin’s World in Switzerland (with friends Sandy, and Badette and Pete Abbot).

Nestled in a secluded part of Corsier-sur-Vevey in Switzerland is the 14-hectare estate named Manoir de Ban or the Champ de Ban Estate Manor. For the last 25 years of his life, this was the home of the great artist Charlie Chaplin and his family. It was donated by his children to the Chaplin Museum Foundation and now houses the wonderful exhibit Chaplin’s World.

A visit to Chaplin’s World is not only an opportunity to learn more about the beloved Little Tramp, it is also a marvel in a lot of ways. I marveled at how complete it was. Documents, photographs, newspapers and magazines, personal effects, including pens, china and silverware, all surely collected and preserved with so much love are there to see. And even touch. It is an interactive museum.

Scenes from every Chaplin film have been recreated using wax figures in what seems to be original costumes. Chaplin’s co-stars are all represented — from Jackie Coogan in The Kid to Sofia Loren in A Countess from Hong Kong. And there is a screening room, where Chaplin’s films all restored to digital perfection are regularly screened.

A visitor ends the tour reluctant to leave the place. There is still so much to learn about Chaplin and also hoping that other great artists would get the chance to have their legacy preserved and available for the world to enjoy like what is now in Chaplin’s World.

Now, Chaplin’s accomplishments as an actor and filmmaker were truly extraordinary, but people tend to forget that he is also a musician of tremendous talent. This sank into me while walking around the expansive grounds of his Champ de Ban estate.

Like the interiors, the garden is user-friendly and conducive to relaxation. You can do a slow stroll, then check out the exhibits in the former stables, or snack at the coffee shop, buy Chaplin stuff at the store and more. Then, maybe sit at the benches provided under shady trees.

The trees, old and tall, play a very important role in the Chaplin experience. They are fixed with speakers from which emanate the music of Charlie Chaplin. Combined with the view of Lake Geneva in the distance and the Alps above, this listening to the music felt absolutely divine.

Although he was never able to have lessons as a child, Chaplin never lost his love for and fascination with music throughout his life. Aside from singing, he taught himself how to play the piano, cello and violin.

No wonder there was a violin and a cello on display inside the mansion and a baby grand at the main entrance, plus more pianos in the parlor, the bedroom and the dining room. It is quite likely that This is My Song from the movie A Countess in Hong Kong was composed on those pianos.

Chaplin took on the task of scoring his films starting with City Lights in 1931. He would play melodies on the piano, then hire a musical director to do the arrangements, the way he wanted them in his films. The practice continued throughout his career. He even took on the task of rescoring his early works while in Switzerland.

Three songs from among Chaplin’s compositions turned out to be big hits and are now considered standards. This is My Song was recorded by Petula Clark in 1967. Before this, there was the Theme from Limelight in 1952. Better known as Eternally, it was first recorded by Jimmy Young and later covered successfully by Vic Damone.

And then, there is Smile. This was originally written for Modern Times in 1936, but it became a big hit for Nat King Cole after John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons wrote the lyrics in 1954. Several memorable versions exist, including those by Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson.

Chaplin’s Smile is not only one of the most beautiful songs ever written, it also encapsulates this great artist’s life. That was how he got through experiences that would have broken most people. He smiled and he made others smile and even break out into roars of laughter.

“…Light up your face with gladness/ hide every trace of sadness/ although a tear maybe ever so near/ that’s the time you must keep on trying/ Smile what’s the use of crying/ you’ll find that life is still worthwhile/ if you’ll just smile.”

I found out while in Chaplin’s World that Chaplin died on Christmas Day in 1977 in his room at Champ de Ban. He was 88 years old.

