Ben&Ben, Ovation Productions issue apology to fans

Ben&Ben members thank attendees at their homecoming concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds. According to reports, a 65,000-strong crowd showed up for the show on Sunday night.

BenebeOvation Productions has apologized over the “inconvenience” experienced by attendees of the Ben&Ben homecoming concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds last Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the veteran production outfit “sincerely thanked” Ben&Ben and their fans who came to the music event. “It was indeed a milestone for Ovation Productions and Ben&Ben. And because the turnout was massive, it had its share of logistical challenges that inconvenienced many of the fans,” the post read.

It also noted its previous outdoor events featuring such headliners as Usher, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, and Metallica and Sting in the 1990s, “but we never encountered complaints of this nature,” it said.

“We normally would have multiple entry points at both sides of the venue to facilitate fast and easy access and to keep the queuing short and fast-moving. The night before the concert, however, there was a joint decision made by event planners and venue management to keep gates on the right side closed to spare the people from walking over deep mud in that area. Since SMDC Festival Grounds was a new venue, there was ongoing construction work on the cement floor at the right side. The gates on the left side were deemed to be sufficient,” the statement added.

“Also, we were disallowed to put up instructional signages along the perimeter fence and in the streets leading up to the venue to assist concertgoers. Security procedures at the gates admittedly contributed in the slowing down of the flow but it was a necessary procedure. At some point, said security procedures were relaxed in order to unclog the choke points then later re-imposed when the situation improved. This was to prevent a potentially hazardous influx at the gates from occurring,” the concert promoter continued to explain.

“We had adequate security marshals within and outside the venue. Proper coordination was made with the Police Department and the Fire Department. Medical teams with ambulances were on standby. By God’s grace, nothing untoward happened that would have required a need for these provisions.”

“Nonetheless, we still recognize that at the end of the day, it is the Ben&Ben fans who have been inconvenienced by all this and we apologize. Ovation Productions is grateful to Ben&Ben and its fans Liwanag for their understanding,” it concluded.

Earlier, Ben&Ben also issued an apology on their social media accounts, saying, “We hear you. We feel your pain, frustration, and anger. While we are grateful that the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert was an unforgettable night of music and emotions shared between the band and Liwanag, we’d like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queuing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event. We know that you have given so much in order to be able to attend our concert.”

“Thus, we are deeply affected by the experiences of those of you who went through so much last Sunday. We will be more vigilant with everyone involved in the planning and preparations of our concerts to ensure that what happened won’t happen again, most especially to you, our Liwanag. Because you deserve only the best. Again, pasensiya na at maraming salamat,” the nine-piece band reiterated.

“While we can’t undo the pains that you’ve been through, we can help make things right moving forward. Thank you. Words can’t explain how grateful we are for you, Liwanag. Thank you for coming to the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert. Every song we sang was for all of you,” they shared.

Meanwhile, Alesso’s supposed concert at the same venue last Dec. 17 was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“A new date is being discussed and will be announced as soon as possible. Saturday’s scheduled show pushed through featuring ACRAZE and the other support acts without Alesso,” Ovation Productions also said on Facebook.

“Entry to the show was made free by Ovation Productions. Saturday’s tickets are valid on the new date TBA (to be announced). Those who wish to refund, however, may do so at point of purchase,” the statement added.