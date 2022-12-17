^

Amazon to develop 'God of War,' 'Warhammer 40K' projects

Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 5:48pm
Composite image of Kratos in "God of War" and actor Henry Cavill
Sony, AFP / Michael Tran

MANILA, Philippines — Unbothered by the mixed reviews of the expensive "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series, Amazon are placing their cards for the project development of two games.

A live-action series of the hit Playstation video game franchise "God of War" has been ordered on Prime Video, with former "Survivor" contestant-turned-screenwriter Rafe Judkins boarding as showrunner.

After his "Survivor" run, Judkins went on to write episodes of "Chuck" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," developed the fantasy show "The Wheel of Time" for Amazon, and ventured into feature films with the movie adaptation of "Uncharted" starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

This adaptation will follow the 2018 version of "God of War" which is loosely inspired by Norse mythology — previous iterations were inspired by Greek mythology.

Following the death of his wife, Kratos and his son Atreus attempt to fulfill her final wish of scattering her ashes on Midgard's highest peak; however the journey sees Kratos facing Norse monsters and gods, and his relationship with Atreus tested.

Henry Cavill post-Superman, The Witcher

Amazon has also purchased the rights to miniature wargame "Warhammer 40,000" and have tapped British actor Henry Cavill to star and executive produce a planned television, with films, animated content, and games expected to follow.

The news comes just as Cavill confirmed he would no longer be reprising his role of Superman following discussions with executives, this despite appearing in a "Black Adam" post-credits scene and later announcing a return.

At the time of the release of "Black Adam," Cavill also announced his departure from the the Netflix show "The Witcher" — also based on a video game — following creative differences and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill is said to be a fan of "Warhammer 40,000" — as he was of "The Witcher" hence fans' adoration for him and distraught at his departure — but no other writers, showrunners, or executive producers have been tapped by Amazon.

The actor will still appear in the third season of "The Witcher" coming out in 2023, and before "Warhammer 40,000" Cavill will be appearing in the films "Argylle," "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare," "The Rosie Project," and a still untitled "Highlander" reboot.

"Warhammer 40,000," first launched in 1987, is war game that uses miniatures to move around a model-constructed battlefield set 40,000 years in the future where humans have waged war on aliens and magical beings after civilization comes to a halt.

