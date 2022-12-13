^

Entertainment

Ina Raymundo marks 47th birthday, 20th wedding anniversary with 'afam' husband

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 9:52am
Ina Raymundo marks 47th birthday, 20th wedding anniversary with 'afam' husband
Actress Ina Raymundo still looks great at 47.
Ina Raymundo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ina Raymundo is one of the actors who continue to surprise her fans and supporters by how young-looking she is in her late 40's. 

The '90s sexy star is now a mother of five, with two of her children in their late teens to early 20s. In most of the actress' posts on Instagram, she looks like the older sister of her eldest children, Erika, 21, and Jakob, 18. 

The actress yet again posted her youthful look on her birthday last December 9 by wearing a white two-piece that showed off her fit and well-maintained body. She turned 47. 

"Be kind, be strong, be you," the caption read. 

Apart from turning a year older, she also posted the wedding clips of her and her husband, Brian, taken 20 years ago. 

She referred to the father of her kids as the "my answered prayer." 

"Twenty years ago, I married the man of my (day)dreams, my Prince Charming, my answered prayer. Best birthday gift ever," Ina wrote. 

She also included heart emojis and the hashtags, #20thweddinganniversary and #dadofmy5kids.

Ina married Ukrainian-Canadian businessman Brian Poturnak on December 10, 2003 in Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City. Apart from Erika and Jakob, they are also parents to Mikaela, Anika and Minka. 

RELATED: Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika undergoes successful breast reduction

INA RAYMUNDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am becomes &lsquo;accidental&rsquo; film producer in the US

Fil-Am becomes ‘accidental’ film producer in the US

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Filipino-American “accidental producer” Arsy Grindulo Jr. is in the Philippines to promote the film he executively-produced,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

WATCH: 'Family Feud' releases tribute video for Jovit Baldivino

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
It was just a few days before Jovit Baldivino was hospitalized that he was a celebrity contestant on the game show "Family...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 minutes ago
The members of IV of Spades reunited at the rehearsals of Eraserheads reunion.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Marcelito Pomoy continues to mourn his good friend Jovit Baldivino as he paid a visit to his wake. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards

Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
After winning the Best Supporting Performance award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her movie "Triangle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era

2 hours ago
BTS star Jin starts his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band's first member to enlist since a hiatus...
Entertainment
fbtw
Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines

Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Last Thursday night’s concert of Maroon 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena was the American band’s sixth show here...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with