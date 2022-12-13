Ina Raymundo marks 47th birthday, 20th wedding anniversary with 'afam' husband

MANILA, Philippines — Ina Raymundo is one of the actors who continue to surprise her fans and supporters by how young-looking she is in her late 40's.

The '90s sexy star is now a mother of five, with two of her children in their late teens to early 20s. In most of the actress' posts on Instagram, she looks like the older sister of her eldest children, Erika, 21, and Jakob, 18.

The actress yet again posted her youthful look on her birthday last December 9 by wearing a white two-piece that showed off her fit and well-maintained body. She turned 47.

"Be kind, be strong, be you," the caption read.

Apart from turning a year older, she also posted the wedding clips of her and her husband, Brian, taken 20 years ago.

She referred to the father of her kids as the "my answered prayer."

"Twenty years ago, I married the man of my (day)dreams, my Prince Charming, my answered prayer. Best birthday gift ever," Ina wrote.

She also included heart emojis and the hashtags, #20thweddinganniversary and #dadofmy5kids.

Ina married Ukrainian-Canadian businessman Brian Poturnak on December 10, 2003 in Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City. Apart from Erika and Jakob, they are also parents to Mikaela, Anika and Minka.

