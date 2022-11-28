^

Eva Le Queen, fans laud Michael V LGBTQ parody

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 3:31pm
Michael V releases "Gusto Ko Nang Bumigay," a parody of Morisette's hit song, "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw."
MANILA, Philippines — Comedy genius Michael V has yet again made the headlines with his parody of Morisette's hit "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" uploaded last Saturday. 

The multi-hyphenate artist wrote and sang "Gusto Ko Nang Bumigay" as part of the 27th anniversary of "Bubble Gang." 

The parody begins with Michael V left by his wife, played by Chariz Solomon, who told him to prepare for her live-selling session. When she's out of the picture, he begins to sing the familiar novelty song with lyrics that tells the struggles of a 50-year-old closeted man who has been tempted to reveal his gender.  

"Gusto ko nang bumigay / Pero too late na siguro / Tagal ko nang pinigil / Pero lalong nanggigil / Kelan pa ako pwedeng bumitaw," Michael V sings in the middle with the spotlight on him as he does multiple costume changes, usually of colorful dresses and gowns. 

When he ends singing, his wife comes back: "Anong ginagawa mo?" she shrieked, which he tries to cover up by saying that he was just sorting out the dresses. 

She spoils him by saying that he had been seen singing his heart out to their live audience. It ends with him panicking about what had just happened. 

The parody has been viewed almost half a million times since its upload last Saturday, a day after "Bubble Gang" aired on its usual Friday slot. 

Comments on social media, particularly on YouTube and Twitter, were generally positive. Some known personalities even commended it. 

"Drag Race Philippines" contestant Eva Le Queen retweeted and lauded Michael V.

"Story of a gay man who wanted to come out late in life surely is a redemption from that old, problematic song ‘Hindi ako Bakla.' The words ‘hindi naman nagpabaya. Kung gusto kong magpabaya mas madali’ hits too close to home. Thank you for this," Eva wrote on Twitter. 

Eva referred to Michael V's 2006 song which was ironically a part of a "Bubble Gang" anthology album. 

Another Internet user said that the parody song "unpacked a lot of issues and discussions around LGBTQIA+ communities," making a special mention of closeted gay people. 

"It might have been delivered in a humorous way, but the thought process of its lyricism speaks loudly the hard truth of how coming out in a society that glorifies machismo and toxic masculinity could be as hard as it can get," the user added. 

Another user urged the public to sift through the intent of the parody. 

Apart from serving as the creative director of the longest running gag show on TV, Michael V is also its lead star who does many of the show's sketches and parodies. His parodies tackle different topics and made to fit a particularly hit song. These include "Uh Oh," (from Up Dharma Down's "Oo") and "Naman" (from JK Labajo's "Buwan"). — Video from YouLOL YouTube channel

WATCH: Michael V parodies Morisette's hit song "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw"

RELATED: Up Dharma Down reacts to Michael V’s trending parody

