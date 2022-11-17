How Ogie Diaz handles bashing

Talent manager Ogie Diaz (center) is joined by Loi Villarama (a.k.a. Mama Loi, left) and Dyosa Pockoh in presenting fun showbiz-related topics on the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update on YouTube. The online show is recipient of Gawad Amerika’s 2022 Most Influential Online Award. Ogie is set to personally attend the awarding ceremonies in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Would you like to know about hot showbiz issues and laugh out loud at the same time?

The Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update on YouTube of veteran talent manager Ogie with co-hosts Loi Villarama (a.k.a. Mama Loi) and Dyosa Pockoh (alternating with Tita Jegs and Ate Mrena) is a combination of fun and juicy showbiz chika for their over half a million subscribers.

Ogie said the idea of creating showbiz-related content came to mind after his and Mama Loi’s casual conversation about a celebrity, who became a trending topic two years ago, gained a huge number of views.

“I first started doing prank videos because that was the fad during those times,” began Ogie in the vernacular. “But they didn’t turn out well (on his channel). Then, someone told me why not do something you’re really good at. I immediately thought of actors. At first, I was using my camera phone and going live whenever I’m with celebrities. Kaway-kaway lang and simple greetings.”

Starting his own channel, Ogie shared, was really part of his plans during the lockdown “because I had no TV show and no showbiz column aside from the fact that (at the height of the) pandemic, no one was picking up the news. But if you write about it on your personal FB (Facebook) page, mas pini-pick-up nila (readers).”

It was November 2020, when Ogie and Mama Loi thought of setting up a camera while they were relaxing in the pool and talking about everything under the sun, including that trending topic about a celebrity. The random livestream became a hit.

“We were surprised to see the number of views because we didn’t expect that a simple conversation na parang chikahan lang ay ang daming naka-gusto. So, we decided to do a showbiz update on our channel para magtuloy-tuloy,” recalled Mama Loi.

Soon, their followers grew in number, tuning in not just for their content but also for the laughter they brought to their audience.

Dyosa and Ate Mrena eventually became part of the group as alternates to Tita Jegs.

Dyosa said they can freely speak their mind but without any intention to offend anyone. “I focus more on the comedy side. Kung may pang-o-okray man, parte lang ng kasiyahan (if we poke fun at others, it’s just part of the enjoyment).”

Ogie agreed by saying he never felt offended when “humiliated” in front of the camera, but they also have to balance everything.

Mama Loi said they try to avoid making offensive comments. “We don’t resort to that just for the sake of views, aside from the fact that we have respect for each and everyone.”

Ogie also stressed they don’t want anyone to end up feeling depressed while watching their online show.

“We all differ in character so what seems to be fine with one person may not be the same with the other. That’s why, we also consider one’s mental health and, besides, making tirades is so old school. If ever someone felt offended, we would sincerely say our apologies. Hindi makakabawas ng kredibilidad ang manghingi ng paumanhin,” he pointed out.

What is beyond their control are the bashers having a field day and sending them harsh comments. Some have gone to the extent of posting below-the-belt remarks.

“It would be a shame if we don’t have any (basher). It’s better if there’s many,” Ogie quipped.

Mama Loi said never did they answer back those who left nasty comments on their channel, although it’s a different story if the verbal beating is directed at their loved ones.

Ogie went on to share that he received a message from a guy warning him not to dare go to Europe for a show or else, he will put him in a shameful situation in front of the audience. “’Pag sa personal page namin, p’wede kaming mag-comment kaya ‘yung nagsabi nun sinagot ko, ‘Wow, masabi lang na nasa Europe.’”

The harshest message Ogie received was from a man who dissed his looks and worse, even wished bad things to happen to his daughters.

“I screen-captured the message of that father who has two daughters and I sent him a message, ‘Ang ganda ng pamilya mo. Alam mo hindi ko iwi-wish ‘yung winish mo sa akin na mangyari sa mga anak mo. Kawawa naman kasi sila at walang kamalay-malay na ganito ang tatay nila. Gusto mo ba i-message ko sila na ganito ang tatay nila?’ He replied by saying sorry to me,” Ogie recalled.

“Sa akin naman, ‘pag nag-sorry na okay na ako. I will not report them. Unless, (they do it again).”

To come up with engaging content, Ogie and his co-hosts usually meet every other day for shooting that begins at 9 a.m. and ends at around 11 p.m.

Their goal is to produce 15 videos in a month. Before the shoot, Ogie and Mama Loi will decide on their subject so that when the camera starts rolling, they will have a spontaneous, not scripted, conversation.

They also make sure to be fair to celebrities they feature. Dyosa said Ogie always tries to reach out either to the artist or the manager if there is an issue that needs clarification or follow-up.

“That’s one thing we are proud of. We want to really speak to the person involved so that we get whatever information straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak,” added Mama Loi.

Aside from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, Ogie, Mama Loi and Dyosa also maintain respective YouTube channels. Ogie has a separate channel for his celebrity interviews.

Mama Loi’s channel features celebrities, events and places while Dyosa shares hilarious “gatecrashing” moments in parties and events.

Asked if there’s a “right formula” for creating content that clicks with viewers, Mama Loi said there isn’t one. “What is important is how you present your content to the audience and as long as you are enjoying what you do, it will reflect on your videos.”