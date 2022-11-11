Christian Bables never gets tired of learning the ABCs of acting

Christian, who is set to make the audience roll in laughter with his role as Dali in Mahal Kita, Beksman, shares what makes him say yes to a project: ‘We have to also follow our heart, so if I find the project does not feed my artistic soul, then I have to say no.’

“They serve as a great reminder that I am just as good as my last work,” said award-winning actor Christian Bables on the acting trophies and recognitions he received from different award-giving bodies here and abroad.

His character portrayal as the trans woman Barbs Cordero in the 2016 film Die Beautiful gave him his biggest acting break and earned for him not just one but three trophies for having won Best Supporting Actor at the Gawad Urian of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, Luna Awards of the Film Academy of the Philippines and the Metro Manila Film Festival.

In 2018, Christian was declared Best Leading Actor at the fifth Hanoi International Filmfest for his character Intoy in Signal Rock, directed by Chito Roño.

Last year, he was named Best Actor at the Metro Manila Film Festival for his work in Jun Lana’s film, Big Night.

Christian graces the New York Asian Film Festival red carpet for Big Night!, which won him the Best Actor award at last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

The same film also won him another Best Actor award at the 19th Asian Film Festival last April.

His trophies — now numbering to more than 10 — are exquisitely placed in a glass display cabinet inside his bedroom which he positioned in front of his bed.

“I actually did that on purpose so that every time I would wake up in the morning, they’re the ones to catch my sight first. Just by seeing them, I am reminded that I should always do my best. That’s why, I make it a point to make every day a learning day.”

Not many people know that even before Christian gained public recognition and won awards, he had been working hard to make his acting as convincing as possible. He would tirelessly attend acting workshops to hone his talent.

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe,” is a quote often attributed to former US president Abraham Lincoln. He knew the importance of sharpening his cleaver.

That is also true in the case of Christian who did not tire of learning the ABCs of acting.

“During the time that I’ve been attending acting workshops, I was also working at Smart telecommunications company. While I’m in the office, my mind was focused on work but my heart was not happy. But it’s different when I’m doing the (acting) workshop, even if we finished late and I reached home at already 5 o’clock in the morning and I would have to be at the office by 7 a.m., I didn’t feel tired or sleepy kasi ang saya ko at alam ko sa sarili ko na that someday, there will be someone who will say yes to my dream.”

Interestingly, it was director Rahyan Carlos who initially noticed Christian’s potential in acting. It was also he who broached the idea to attend acting workshops in Star Magic. “Siya ‘yung head ng Star Magic workshops. He was also my professor in scriptwriting at De La Salle (University Dasmariñas). Then, after one of our activities, he told me, ‘Alam mo may potential ka. Sama ka sa ‘kin sa workshop baka magustuhan mo.’”

Without hesitation, Christian found a way to squeeze in his schedule the long hours required in order to attend the acting workshop. He had to travel from his hometown Cavite to Quezon City after school.

“Pinagsabay ko ‘yung workshop at schooling and after I graduated, pinag-sabay ko ‘yung office work at workshop. Hindi ako tumigil sa pag-wo-workshop, for seven years.”

He didn’t lose heart even in the midst of rejections. “Sa seven years na ‘yun, there were a series of rejections, of trial and error and then, thankfully, my hard work and dedication to the craft paid off.

“When Die Beautiful came, that was the moment I was given the chance to truly showcase my passion in acting. It opened many doors (of opportunity) for me as an actor,” he disclosed.

Christian cannot be thankful enough to the people who gifted him with direction that broadened his skill set. He is forever grateful to Rahyan for “molding” him to be better in acting. “Kumbaga, siya ‘yung humasa sa mga kaya kong gawin bilang aktor,” he emphasized.

These days, Christian continues to be busy with projects for film and TV. He was recently seen on television as Dr. Alex dela Torre, a.k.a. killer ghost, one of the villain characters in the primetime series Mars Ravelo’s Darna.

The actor is set to make the audience roll in laughter with his role as the effeminate Dali in Mahal Kita, Beksman, directed by Perci Intalan under The IdeaFirst Company and Viva Films. It will open on Nov. 16 in cinemas nationwide.

Find out more about Christian in our one-on-one interview. Below are excerpts.

What factors do you consider before accepting a project?

“It’s important that the material is aligned with my goals. If it’s okay with me and my managers (yours truly co-manages Christian with Jeff Ambrosio), then, I’ll accept the project. We have to also follow our heart, so if I find the project does not feed my artistic soul, then I have to say no. I have to believe in the story and the character.”

As an actor, what is your style? What is your process?

“I have to stay true to my core because in every character that I portray, ang pinakasentro pa rin ay ‘yung puso ko bilang si Christian Bables. So, kung ako mismo sa sarili ko ay mawawala ako doon, hindi ko magagampanan ng maayos ang bawat karakter na gagampanan ko.

The Chubbuck Technique that I learned with direk Rahyan in our workshop really works for me all the time.”

Do you have an acting hero?

“I have three – direk Rahyan, you, Tito Boy, and Toni Gonzaga. (Si) Toni, not because of her acting but because of her wit just like you, Tito Boy. I always remember what Toni said before that ‘Sometime, somewhere, there will be someone who will say yes to all of your dreams.’ I also keep in mind what you’ve told me before. You said, ‘No one can define who you are as a person, except yourself and your God.’ Lahat ‘yun naging pundasyon ko sa acting. With direk Rahyan, as I’ve said, s’ya ‘yung nag-mold sa akin bilang aktor.”

How is your working relationship with director Jun?

“Direk Jun is like a brother to me na bawat hininga’t utot namin alam na namin ang ibig sabihin. He allows me to explore and give my take to the character.”

With director Chito.

“If direk Jun is like a brother to me, direk Chito is a father to me. Our working relationship is so smooth. Mahawakan lang ako ni direk Chito, ramdam ko na ‘yung gusto n’yang iparamdam sa akin. Aside from that, nandoon ‘yung pagmamahal ko kay direk na kahit anong mangyari, direk Chito will always be in my heart. Gugustuhin ko siyang makatrabaho ng paulit-ulit.”

What did you learn from them – in work and in life?

“In work, I learned from both of them that it’s a no-no to go to the set unprepared. Do not dare act when you don’t feel your character and never accept a project when you cannot give your all. In life, they remind you to always be confident with who you are and what you can give as a person and as an artist.”

How about your working relationship with director Joel Lamangan?

“Direk Joel and I are okay. We didn’t have the opportunity to become so close but our working relationship is very okay. I also learned a lot from him about the craft.”

With director Perci?

“Si direk Perci, ang relationship namin parang kami ni direk Jun. Magkakaibigan kami sobra na bawat hininga’t utot namin, alam na ang ibig sabihin dahil sa kanila ako nagsimula. So, basically, kilala nila ako at kilala ko kung paano sila.”

What are you watching when no one is watching?

“I love watching Joel Osteen videos, inspirational videos and house designs, hahahaha. Also, movies.”

Who are you when no one is watching?

“As boring as it may sound, I am a son to my mom, I am a brother to my brothers and I am a friend to my friends. I’m a homebody, so I just stay home when I’m not working. So, when no one is watching, I am XO, my nickname, na makulit at mahilig sa spaghetti and I’m a fur dad to my eight fur babies.”