Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch confirmed that she's getting a divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch.

In her Instagram account, Bella apologized to her fans for keeping her marriage a secret.

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping a secret. I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it,” Bella said.

She also asked for privacy as she will take a break from social media.

“In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy. My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you,” she said.

US online tabloid TMZ reported that they obtained documents that Bella filed documents in Los Angeles to end her marriage to Tyler.

Though it's not reported that the social media personality is already married, Bella said that "irreconcilable differences" was the reason behind the divorce.

Documents obtained by TMZ said that Bella and Tyler tied the know back in January 2019.

RELATED: Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage