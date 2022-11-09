^

Entertainment

Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 4:31pm
Bella Poarch confirms divorce from husband, asks for privacy
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch
Balla Poarch via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch confirmed that she's getting a divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch. 

In her Instagram account, Bella apologized to her fans for keeping her marriage a secret. 

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping a secret. I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it,” Bella said. 

She also asked for privacy as she will take a break from social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch)

“In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy. My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you,” she said. 

US online tabloid TMZ reported that they obtained documents that Bella filed documents in Los Angeles to end her marriage to Tyler. 

Though it's not reported that the social media personality is already married, Bella said that "irreconcilable differences" was the reason behind the divorce. 

Documents obtained by TMZ said that Bella and Tyler tied the know back in January 2019.

RELATED: Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

BELLA POARCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco revealed she had two suitors who were actors back in the 1990s.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki."
Entertainment
fbtw
Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

Bella Poarch files for divorce after 3-year secret marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch is getting a divorce, US online tabloid TMZ reported.
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TV host Robi Domingo proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, while on a trip to Japan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 &mdash; TMZ

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ

3 days ago
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album "Aaron's Party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino fans are seemingly torn between which throwback concert to attend as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife will be performing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Some time has passed yet the world is still feeling for the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, but director Ryan Coogler has...
Entertainment
fbtw
F4 Thailand fan meet in Manila set this November

F4 Thailand fan meet in Manila set this November

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
F4 Thailand members are gearing up for their first-ever fan meet in Manila this November in World Trade Center.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Fans of Kpop supergroup BTS have been ecstatic for several days now after one of the group's members Suga posted a new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

Trudeau to appear -- but not compete -- on Drag Race reality TV

9 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a guest appearance on reality TV show "Drag Race," it was announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with