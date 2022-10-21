^

Netflix now available with Filipino subtitles, dubbing, interface

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 5:00pm
Netflix now available with Filipino subtitles, dubbing, interface
In this file ilustration photo taken on March 31, 2020, a computer and a mobile phone screen display the Netflix logo in Arlington, Virginia.
AFP / Olivier Douliery

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix now features a user interface in Filipino that allows subscribers to access the streaming platform and watch its available content in the Filipino language.

The feature was made available beginning today, October 21, after Netflix considered extending accessibility to international viewers by ensuring it could be watched in their respective languages.

"We are very happy that our Filipino members will now have the option to enjoy their favorite Netflix content from all over the world with Filipino subtitles and dubbing, should they prefer to watch as such,” said Netflix Content Director for Southeast Asia Malobika Banerji.

Previously, Filipino content was available on Netflix and could also be viewed with English subtitles on dubbing, while the default interface was also in English.

Related: Netflix to debut subscription with ads

With this new feature, Filipinos will now be able to watch Netflix originals like "Stranger Things," "Emily in Paris," "You" and "The Queen's Gambit" in Filipino.

This also means that searching titles, platform payment options, and signing up new members can be done in the Filipino language.

Subscribers can access the feature by switching on their account's "Manage Profiles" section their preferred language to Filipino — this is available for Netflix on desktops, televisions and mobile browsers across all devices.

The Filipino interface is also available outside the Philippines, and with Netflix subscribers able to carry five profiles in one account, the interface change will only apply to the profile that makes the change while the rest will remain in default English.

RELATED: Netflix subscriber growth beats expectations

