Dwayne Johnson unites DCâ€™s â€˜first superhero groupâ€™ in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson unites DC’s ‘first superhero group’ in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson plays the title role in the new superhero film Black Adam. Gifted with powers of the gods, he pursues a dark sense of justice that unites and galvanizes into action a team of modern-day heroes, also known as Justice Society.

MANILA, Philippines — Dwayne Johnson topbills and produces the latest superhero film Black Adam, which is the first to bring the DC antihero to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra.

As the story goes, in ancient Kahndaq, the mortal slave Teth Adam (Johnson) was bestowed with the almighty powers of the gods. But he was imprisoned after using those powers for revenge. Some 5,000 years later, he gets liberated and pursues once again his twisted sense of justice.

Teth Adam’s refusal to surrender unites and galvanizes into action a team of modern-day heroes. Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone re-establish themselves as the Justice Society America (JSA) as they seek to contain the anti-hero’s destruction and put him back into eternal captivity.

Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, One Night in Miami) plays Carter Hall/Hawkman, who enlists other superheroes to form part of the newly re-formed Justice Society. With a suit made of “gravity-defying” metal, Hawkman has both physical prowess and a strong sense of morality.

Pierce Brosnan as the sorcerer Doctor Fate (right) with Sarah Shahi who plays freedom fighter-turned-fugitive Adrianna.

Pierce Brosnan (James Bond) is Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, considered the moral anchor of Justice Society. When he wears the ancient alien golden Helmet of Fate, he transforms from a mild-mannered archeologist to a powerful sorcerer, whose gifts include creating illusions, teleporting, multiplying himself and foreseeing the future.

Hawkman and Doctor Fate are joined by two young superheroes. Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), has the ability to transform his molecular structure and expand his size to towering heights. He descends from a lineage of both the super good and super evil.

Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone, played by Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers, Trinkets), is the granddaughter of another legendary DC Character, Red Tornado. After being experimented on by an evil scientist when she was only 15, she can control the wind with her mind.

Johnson was joined by the JSA at the recently-held international virtual presscon to talk more about this origin story about DC universe’s “fan-favorite antihero” and the “OG” superhero group, which took a decade-long journey to the big screen.

The action superstar, who also produced the film via his Seven Bucks banner, said that being a “DC kid,” he was introduced to Black Adam when he was growing up. Johnson particularly gravitated towards the character “because he was one of the very few of the superheroes, supervillains, antiheroes — however you want to categorize him — who had brown skin and looked like me. Plus, he was always a badass.”

During the presscon, Johnson further shared how he related to Black Adam.

“Aside from flying and being able to shoot electricity out of my hands (laughter), I would say conviction probably, and passion. He does have a strong conviction and he’s a pretty passionate guy about what he believes in. It was truly an honor to play him and deliver him to the world,” the actor said.

“I want to acknowledge that not only was it an honor for me to play Black Adam and have him come to life, but it was also truly an honor to make this film with this group and introduce the JSA to the world. And as many of you know, the JSA was the very first superhero group even before the Justice League. Yes (the original, the OG),” he added.

Below are more excerpts from the media event, where JSA stars spoke about why their character is special to them:

Photos courtesy of Warner Bros. Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, who enlists other superheroes to form part of the newly re-formed Justice Society.

Pierce Brosnan: “I’ve wondered for so many years and I was getting tired of why I wasn’t in a superhero movie (laughter). But I think, the timing (of Black Adam) was perfect for me. Doctor Fate met me at a good time in my life with the years I have on me and the experiences I have in the life that I’ve lived. I really enjoyed him so, so much… Every day was a joy to go to work with my fellow actors here. And we did become a family and (director) Jaume created a wonderful arena for all of us to kind of do our best work and fly.

“Doctor Fate is one of the oldest characters in the parthenon of DC comics. He’s a sorcerer but first of all, he’s a man. He’s an archeologist and his entry to this world came with a sacrifice — that of his father’s death — and he then carries the mantle of Nabu. And this mythology, you really kind of go back into your personal self. This is a man who sees the future, he sees the death and dying of people, and when you have those secrets in your DNA as a character, then as an actor, you can bring the subtext which is very personal. Doctor Fate is very close to me, and I enjoyed playing him enormously.”

Aldis Hodge: “It was fantastic stepping into this, being a comic book fan myself. I had a great love for the entire world — when it comes to superheroes, when it comes JSA, when it comes DC. DC got me into the game as a kid. I know how much the fans really love who this character is. It was a privilege and responsibility to step into his shoes… It reinstills in me, belief, faith and hope in your own personal dreams, living your creativity, living your imagination because what we truly made here is magical… We’re working our butts off, but we’re living our dreams. I’m just privileged to share this space with the fans and I can’t wait for what they have to say.”

Noah Centineo: “With Atom specifically, he comes from a pedigree of superpowers, his uncle Al, his grandfather even being a villain. And with that comes expectations and the pressure he has on him. It’s also a sense of privilege that you got to bake all of that into who he is. And you kind of show up with this incredible cast that has turned into a family, and just let it all go and trust everyone around you. That was the easiest part — trusting.”

Quintessa Swindell: “I think, for me, what stood out the most was how unique (Cyclone) was and how open everyone was to the idea of making her as herself. There wasn’t any stereotype attached to this young female character. Or anything she was like trying to be. She was this young girl who is figuring herself out and this is the first opportunity that she can amplify who she has worked to become. And also stepping into it just like her dream.

“She comes from a lineage of superheroes, and she has this idea of, ‘How can I match the person who’s come before me?’ Now, she’s becoming herself and stepping into her own and has these fantastic representations of who she wants to be around her and a newfound one which is Black Adam. And so, it becomes this journey of self-realization and self-exploration which really inspired me and just made me want to step into myself even more and embrace myself fully.”

Atom Smasher, played by Noah Centineo, has the ability to grow into towering heights.

Black Adam also stars Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express, Aladdin), Mohammed Amer (Mo, Ramy), Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life, Rush Hour 3) who plays Adrianna, a freedom fighter-turned-fugitive who is responsible for “freeing” Black Adam.

(The Warner Bros.’ epic superhero adventure Black Adam rolls into cinemas and IMAX across the Philippines starting today, October 19.)