Kuh Ledesma: Iâ€™m very content and I have peace

Kuh Ledesma: I’m very content and I have peace

Aside from recording songs and mounting shows here and abroad, Kuh supports causes such as animal rights, mental health and spreading God’s Word. Before giving her yes to an endeavor, she has to know the people behind the organization and where the support goes.

MANILA, Philippines — She is known for her heartfelt rendering and recording of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) songs. The latter, now considered classics, form the solid foundation for her concerts here and abroad. Her passion for music has also led her to an acting career. Beyond the realm of what one may call the recorded and live performances, Kuh Ledesma is an advocate.

“I believe in the cause of the PAWS,” the music icon began the conversation on other things that keep her busy in a recent one-on-one with The STAR. “Bilib na bilib nga ako kay Carla Abellana, (who) really fights for the (welfare of the) animals, the dogs and all that, you know, that have been abused. She’s very passionate about it. I have loved dogs since I was a child.”

It was Kuh’s creative collaborator Marq Dollentes who broached the animal rights idea. PAWS is the acronym for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society. Kuh also joined the non-fungible token (NFT) space via her song, Precious, with PAWS as a beneficiary.

Aside from that, she is also into spreading God’s Word by giving away Bibles. Kuh describes it as a personal advocacy that also succeeds with the support from few friends. She and her group want to remind everyone that the Bible is an important treasure one should have at home and bring with them as a companion during travels.

Whenever Kuh sees an opportunity to engage people, for instance, those who stay in her Hacienda Isabella for a team-building, she will ask permission “to share about the love of our Lord or the Gospel,” said she, who started the work more than 15 years ago and continues the act of giving, especially to new and struggling churches. Their foundation is small but fulfills its goal in humble and meaningful ways in responding to Bible requests.

As an artist and a person, she recognizes God’s hand in her successes. Kuh is glad to be a teacher in this facet of her life, and also supports causes like mental health.

Before she decides to be part of any of them, Kuh has questions that concern the people who run the organization, where the support goes, the way of, let’s say, saving animals. Once all these have been answered, then, it’s safe to say that she commits.

“Acting is put on hold, dami-dami ko kasing trabaho,” said Kuh about her entertainment career. “Last June, we had a show in (the US) and will bring it to Resorts World on Dec. 2 and 3 with (Filipino singers) Fe (De los Reyes) and Odette Quesada. The title is All About Love.”

After the sold-out All About Love, audiences who miss listening and appreciating OPM in a venue can look forward to 3 Divas, which stars Kuh, Pops Fernandez and Jaya on Nov. 12 at the Special Events Center of Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, also in the US.

“We’re hoping to produce a Valentine’s show and we’re still talking about it,” shared she of her plans next year. “We’re asking about the availability of the artists. Hopefully, 3 Divas will tour in more cities. My project at Hacienda is creating a place, where we can produce organic vegetables.”

The virtual interview also allowed Kuh to briefly look back on the establishment of the Music Museum, another contribution of hers to the Pinoy music industry.

“Ako mismo nahihirapan kapag may show kami sa mga hotels (I had difficulty when doing shows in hotels back then) because we (were) at the mercy of, you know, the hotel,” shared she, “when it had a function in the morning, then we would have our set-up in the afternoon.”

People behind her shows would hurry up and worry about accomplishing, given the limited time, must-do activities like technical rehearsals prior to showtime. That was a little bit challenging for her and the team, as she put it.

“So, I thought of putting up a venue… actually lahat ng US tour ko na kinita, nilagay ko dun, at that time (all my earnings from my US tour, I put everything into it).” The venue’s management is now in the hands of a friend.

Photo from Kuh's Instagram Kuh remains relevant and inspired to interpret songs and collaborate with artists like Pops Fernandez and Jaya in the upcoming show, 3 Divas.

Being in show business for more than four decades and still thriving, Kuh remains relevant and inspired to interpret songs and work with artists.

“When you love to work on something, when you love something and you’re a true artist, I guess, you will be creative,” said Kuh. “Your mind will not stop working on how to get better… When you do something that you want to do, but others are also in (your) mind, like this one will really also help other artists, then it even becomes a better project.”

What young and emerging artists can also learn from Kuh’s career is investing their hard-earned money properly. “One of the things I’d like to teach people is ‘wag waldasin ang pera, ang pera (ay) madaling maubos kapag hindi ini-invest nang maigi (Don’t squander your money. You’ll run out of it when you don’t invest it properly).” She invested in land and little by little acquired another near the Hacienda.

At this phase in her personal and professional life, Kuh said, “I would say I’m very content and I have peace.”