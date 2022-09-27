John Cena sets Guinness World Record for granting most wishes

MANILA, Philippines — Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has set the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation with 650.

In fact, no other person has granted more than 200 wishes other than Cena, making him the most-requested celebrity.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps "create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

Cena began granting wishes through the foundation in 2002 while he was still in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), often bringing one of his championship belts when he visits kids who wish to meet him.

The actor granted the foundation's 1000th wish in 2012, and three years later, granted his 500th wish.

Related: WWE star Cena will grant milestone 500th Make-A-Wish request

“I just drop everything,” Cena said then. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

“I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all,” the actor added.

Cena began professional wrestling in 1999 and went on to become a 16-time WWE world champion before shifting careers from the ring to in front of the camera.

Other celebrities who grants wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation include Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Samuel L. Jackson.

RELATED: John Cena vows to have peace ‘at any cost’ in HBO’s Peacemaker