Netflix reveals remaining Korean content for 2022

Netflix unveiled more South Korean dramas and reality shows as coming attractions in the last quarter of 2022 during Tudum, the streaming platform’s global fan event held over the weekend.

First on the K-content slate is Part 2 of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. Backdropped by a world where South and North Korea are close to reunification, the Korean adaptation of the fan-favorite Spanish series is expected to resume later this year. Lee Hyun-woo, who plays Rio in the show, offered a first-look clip at Part 2 featuring a thrilling chase scene.

Also included in the upcoming lineup is the series The Fabulous starring Choi Min-ho of the South Korean boy group Shinee and Chae Soo-bin (I Am Not A Robot).

“The Fabulous is about the dreams, friendships and romance of young people working in the fashion industry,” said Soo-bin, who plays the section chief of a luxury brand promotion company in the drama. “It’s a hyper-realistic romance drama.”

Min-ho, who plays a freelance photo retoucher in the series, added, “In the drama, we introduce the fashion industry. So, there will be detailed episodes related to models and stuff.”

Glitch is another Korean series coming to Netflix on Oct. 7. It’s about a young woman who joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate why her boyfriend had vanished without a trace. They end up stumbling into a wide and wild conspiracy. Starring Jeon Yeo-been and NANA, the drama is from Gin Han-sai, the writer of Extracurricular.

Somebody, on the other hand, is a thriller drama about a murder case involving a social media app. It stars Kim Young-kwang (On Your Wedding Day, Pinocchio).

Favorite K-drama female lead Song Hye-kyo teams up with Hotel Del Luna star Lee Do-hyun and Goblin and Lovers in Paris writer Kim Eun-sook in a series about a woman who suffered bullying in her childhood and decides to risk her life to exact revenge. The Glory is set for release sometime this year as well.

Dating show Singles Inferno is returning for Season 2 with longer runtime

Meanwhile, reality dating show, Singles Inferno, which heated up Netflix Korea’s winter offerings last year is returning for a second season. A new set of hot single men and women are expected to make the “infamous” deserted island their home until they, hopefully, meet their match.

Moon Sae-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon, who many fans of the show shipped during Single’s Inferno Season 1, reunited for the Season 2 teaser and toured audiences around the reality-series location. They hinted that things have been improved to make sure that contestants “can stay focused only on love.” Season 2 also has a longer running time of 10 episodes.

Part 2 of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is premiering sometime this year.

Netflix also teased the reality-variety show, Korea No. 1, which has comedian and variety show veteran Yu Jae-seok (Running Man, Infinite Challenge, etc.), actor Lee Kwang-soo (also of Running Man fame) and volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung joining forces.

“(We) will visit Korea’s master craftsmen to experience our traditional culture and share our spirit. This will be that kind of show,” said Jae-seok in the teaser.

Another reality show due to air this year boasts of “a scale you’ve never seen before.” Physical 100 invites 100 ultra-fit and ripped male and female contestants to fight in an ultimate survival game. They will use nothing but purely their physical strength to claim the honor of who has the “most perfect physical body of them all regardless of gender, age and race.”

The variety show, Korea No. 1, stars comedian Yu Jae-seok, actor Lee Kwangsoo and volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung.

Based on the teaser, contestants are treated to extreme challenges to determine who stays the longest while hanging on steel bars and who outclasses another during seemingly MMA-style one-on-one throwdowns. The show also gives off a Squid Game vibe with only a distorted voice laying down instructions for the contestants.

NETFLIX ‘Unseen’ Squid Game clip hints at the backstory of Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun), the enigmatic overseer of the Squid Games.

Netflix also has a forthcoming film, titled 20th Century Girl, top-billed by Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky). Set in 1999, the first-love-themed film tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who keeps an eye on a boy at school on the request of her “deeply-smitten best friend” and gets caught up in a love story of her own.

The Tudum event also announced the renewals of hit Korean series from last year, including the military drama D.P., supernatural horror series Sweet Home, the high school zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and the dystopian supernatural thriller Hellbound. These shows are expected to return sometime next year.

Physical 100 features 100 ultra-fit male and female contestants competing in the ‘ultimate survival game.’

Many were, for sure, expecting but there was also no announcement or a teaser for the potential release date of Season 3 of the zombie period series Kingdom after two sensational seasons and the special episode Ashin of the North.

Nevertheless, Tudum ended on an exciting note with an unreleased clip from Squid Game for fans waiting for Season 2 of Netflix’s most popular show to date (with 1,650,450,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days, it’s ahead of Stranger Things Season 4 at 1,352,090,00).

Hellbound has been renewed for a second season.

A year after its debut on Netflix, Squid Game continues to smash records, including the two historic wins at the recent Emmy Awards. Series lead star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to be named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while director Hwang Dong-hyuk won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, which marked the first time a non-English language show was awarded in the category.

Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-been, is about a young woman working with a UFO enthusiast to investigate a boyfriend’s disappearance.

Dong-hyuk said during Tudum, “Let me thank again the fans of Netflix around the world for loving Squid Game. Please look forward to Season 2 that will be filled with all-new stories,” before dropping an unseen clip that hinted at the backstory of the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun), the enigmatic overseer of the Squid Games. The director has said in interviews that Season 2 will likely arrive in 2023.

Tudum (Tudum.com/event) is Netflix’s virtual fan event for exclusive reveals and never-before-seen footage and trailers, as well as interviews with the international streamer’s stars and creators. The segment on Korean content was hosted by The Fabulous’ Choi Min-ho and All of Us Are Dead’s Cho Yi-hyun.