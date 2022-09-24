Kat Alano thanks supporters, stands ground against bashers

MANILA, Philippines — British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano showed her gratitude for the support she's been getting amid a flurry of online bashing when she expressed feeling peace and justice after the detention of a well-known celebrity.

In 2014, Alano revealed that she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career.

Alano took to Twitter to say that those bashing her had a backward mentality and praised those who were explaining what rape culture actually means.

"Ang daming galit. Binayaran daw ako, laos na daw ako, sawsawera. 8 years na ako nagsasalita. Puro bashing lang ang natanggap ko," Alano also said on Twitter. "Sa tingin niyo worth it magsalita para inaabuso ako ng mga fans niya? Sa tingin niyo lalaban talaga ang ibang victims pag nakita nila ugali niyo!"

In a follow-up tweet, the model expressed her disgust that a woman was defending the said detained celebrity, "Hindi niyo naiisip ang mga kapwa niyong babae? Akala niyo madali 'to? Wala akong media company. Wala akong team. Wala akong bayad. Truth lang ang meron ako. Alam ko galit kayo, pero magisip din kayo."

Alano then proceeded to replying and retweeting Twitter users that expressed their support and had her back.

"Woke up to so many wonderful DMs from people showing support, telling me to stay strong, telling me that other victims are getting empowered by this fight,"tweeted Alano with gratitude. "I love you guys so much. I really needed those messages and I am so grateful for you. Thank you for making my day."

Alano never explicitly named her rapist's name nor of the celebrity she was referring to, but she did use the hashtag #rhymeswithwrong which highly alluded to host-actor Vhong Navarro.

