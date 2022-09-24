^

Entertainment

Kat Alano thanks supporters, stands ground against bashers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 24, 2022 | 12:49pm
Kat Alano thanks supporters, stands ground against bashers
Former model Kat Alano
Kat Alano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano showed her gratitude for the support she's been getting amid a flurry of online bashing when she expressed feeling peace and justice after the detention of a well-known celebrity.

In 2014, Alano revealed that she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career. 

Alano took to Twitter to say that those bashing her had a backward mentality and praised those who were explaining what rape culture actually means.

"Ang daming galit. Binayaran daw ako, laos na daw ako, sawsawera. 8 years na ako nagsasalita. Puro bashing lang ang natanggap ko," Alano also said on Twitter. "Sa tingin niyo worth it magsalita para inaabuso ako ng mga fans niya? Sa tingin niyo lalaban talaga ang ibang victims pag nakita nila ugali niyo!"

In a follow-up tweet, the model expressed her disgust that a woman was defending the said detained celebrity, "Hindi niyo naiisip ang mga kapwa niyong babae? Akala niyo madali 'to? Wala akong media company. Wala akong team. Wala akong bayad. Truth lang ang meron ako. Alam ko galit kayo, pero magisip din kayo."

Alano then proceeded to replying and retweeting Twitter users that expressed their support and had her back.

"Woke up to so many wonderful DMs from people showing support, telling me to stay strong, telling me that other victims are getting empowered by this fight,"tweeted Alano with gratitude. "I love you guys so much. I really needed those messages and I am so grateful for you. Thank you for making my day."

Alano never explicitly named her rapist's name nor of the celebrity she was referring to, but she did use the hashtag #rhymeswithwrong which highly alluded to host-actor Vhong Navarro.

RELATED: 'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

KAT ALANO

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The legal team of model Deniece Cornejo have announced they will be filing contempt charges against the wife of host-actor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., an actor who was formerly detained for plunder charges, offered his thoughts on the rape...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro&rsquo;s wife reiterates it was her who was wronged

Vhong Navarro’s wife reiterates it was her who was wronged

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
What a week that was in the showbiz beat! Just when It’s Showtime host Vhong Navarro and his family thought that the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Here is a timeline detailing the events according to Deniece Cornejo that led to the arrest warrants for Vhong Navarro, most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu&rsquo;s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!
play
Sponsored

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

By Euden Valdez | 3 hours ago
K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Come what may': Megan Young, Mikael Daez open up about having kids

'Come what may': Megan Young, Mikael Daez open up about having kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are in no rush to grow their family, and in fact, are okay with having no children...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Script rolls back years in Manila return with greatest hits

The Script rolls back years in Manila return with greatest hits

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Irish band The Script were in Manila for the fifth time, but in performing their greatest hits it was like everyone —...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Joross Gamboa raises his kids in the digital era

How Joross Gamboa raises his kids in the digital era

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Joross Gamboa doesn’t have to look far and wide for inspiration in portraying his character Jules in Hoy Love U, which...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dr. Taylor Swift will see you now': Music eases pain and more&nbsp;&mdash; studies, experts

'Dr. Taylor Swift will see you now': Music eases pain and more — studies, experts

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 17 hours ago
So let the music play. It’s good for your body and soul.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Why watch remastered 'Avatar'

LIST: Why watch remastered 'Avatar'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
James Cameron is hyping everyone up by releasing a remastered version of his 2009 blockbuster "Avatar" before its much-awaited...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with