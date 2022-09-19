Eraserheads members confirm reunion concert on December 22

In this Sept. 4, 2014 photo, sensational '90s rock band Eraserheads attends the Esquire Philippines September 2014 issue launch.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will be finally reuniting for a grand concert on December 22 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

The "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert was confirmed by Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro on their respective social media accounts.

"See you! Huling El Bimbo Concert 12.22.2022," Buddy wrote on Instagram.

Raimund, meanwhile, captioned the post with him entertaining questions from fans.

"Daren and I are taping an offstage hang episode on sept 20 tuesday night manila time. Leave your questions in the comments section of the latest offstage hang IG post. I’ll try to answer them. cheers," he wrote.

The announcement came after Eraserheads members posted a cryptic post on their respective social media accounts last weekend.

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko."

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

RELATED: Eraserheads excites fans with reunion concert after cryptic posts