^

Entertainment

'Rings of Power' breaks records for Prime Video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 11:58am
'Rings of Power' breaks records for Prime Video
Robert Aramayo portrays the role of Elrond in the Amazon Prime Video original series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'
Prime Video / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The most expensive series in history is seeing favorable numbers on its side after millions tuned in for the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

According to numbers provided by Amazon Prime Video, where the show is streaming, over 25 million people across 240 countries and territories globally watched the series' first two episodes, making it the platform's biggest series debut.

This means "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" topped the premieres of other popular Amazon Originals like "The Boys," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "American Gods."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared her gratitude that stories by J.R.R. Tolkien, whose work include "The Lord of the Rings," would rake in the numbers for the studio and streaming platform.

Related: Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual grace 'The Rings of Power' gala in Singapore

"I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate, to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew, for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy," said Salke.

She also extended her thanks to the millions of "Lord of the Rings" fans who tuned in and will continue to do so for the remainder of the series' run until October 14.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, a thousand years before the events depicted in Peter Jackson's film franchises, where kingdoms rose and fell facing the might of what is considered to be the greatest villains in history.

Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo star as younger versions of familiar characters Galadriel and Elrond, respectively, alongside an ensemble which includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Markella Kavenagh, and Daniel Weyman.

RELATED: ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’: A cheat’s guide to Middle-earth before you watch the new show

AMAZON PRIME

THE LORD OF THE RINGS

TOLKIEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz
play

Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista admitted that she's going through a rough patch right now after rumors circulated that she...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang &lsquo;di na sinusuot &lsquo;yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

'Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz talked about the rumored separation of actress Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis "Chiz" Esc...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop group Lapillus chooses Philippines as first stop of international tour

K-pop group Lapillus chooses Philippines as first stop of international tour

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
The girls of the newly-launched South Korean idol group Lapillus laid out the reasons why they chose the Philippines for their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Running Man Philippines is off to a good start

Running Man Philippines is off to a good start

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
GMA Network’s adaptation of the popular South Korean reality-variety show Running Man is off to a promising start,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Semi-retired&rsquo; from showbiz, Derek Ramsay fully supports brother&rsquo;s acting career

‘Semi-retired’ from showbiz, Derek Ramsay fully supports brother’s acting career

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 3 days ago
Derek Ramsay is not turning his back on showbiz for good, but it’s definitely not a priority in his life right now....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
“Were those tears of joy or sadness?”
Entertainment
fbtw
MTV VMAs 2022 postscript: Diverse show with big ratings turnout

MTV VMAs 2022 postscript: Diverse show with big ratings turnout

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Summer is over and so is the MTV Video Music Awards. It was held last Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey....
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Miel Pangilinan marked her debut with a disco-themed 18th birthday party last September 2. Atasha Muhlach, meanwhile, is set...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship

'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Markus Paterson shared the lessons he learned from his past relationship. News of his remark came after Janella...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Host-actress Iya Villania spilled the beans on how she and husband Drew Arellano got together by admitting it was she who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with