'Rings of Power' breaks records for Prime Video

Robert Aramayo portrays the role of Elrond in the Amazon Prime Video original series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

MANILA, Philippines — The most expensive series in history is seeing favorable numbers on its side after millions tuned in for the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

According to numbers provided by Amazon Prime Video, where the show is streaming, over 25 million people across 240 countries and territories globally watched the series' first two episodes, making it the platform's biggest series debut.

This means "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" topped the premieres of other popular Amazon Originals like "The Boys," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "American Gods."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared her gratitude that stories by J.R.R. Tolkien, whose work include "The Lord of the Rings," would rake in the numbers for the studio and streaming platform.

"I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate, to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew, for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy," said Salke.

She also extended her thanks to the millions of "Lord of the Rings" fans who tuned in and will continue to do so for the remainder of the series' run until October 14.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, a thousand years before the events depicted in Peter Jackson's film franchises, where kingdoms rose and fell facing the might of what is considered to be the greatest villains in history.

Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo star as younger versions of familiar characters Galadriel and Elrond, respectively, alongside an ensemble which includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Markella Kavenagh, and Daniel Weyman.

