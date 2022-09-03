^

Jo Koy learns Tagalog, comedy from watching Dolphy, TVJ, 'Eat Bulaga!'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 12:03pm
Jo Koy learns Tagalog, comedy from watching Dolphy, TVJ, 'Eat Bulaga!'
Jo Koy at the Manila presscon for his Hollywood starrer "Easter Sunday," a movie that tells a story about a Filipino family based on his real-life experiences.
Universal Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Easter Sunday" star Jo Koy revealed that he learned Tagalog from watching Dolphy, "Eat Bulaga!" and Tito Vic and Joey. 

These Filipino comedy icons were among his inspirations that not only taught him how to speak the language of his Filipina mother but also showed him how comedy can be effective. 

"We didn't have cable TV. So I was watching Filipino for entertainment. You didn't have to speak Tagalog because you can just enjoy the slapstick, physical comedy of TVJ or 'Eat Bulaga,' Dolphy," the Filipino-American stand-up comedian recalled. 

TVJ stands for Tito Vic and Joey, the trio composed of former actor and Sen. Tito Sotto and "Eat Bulaga!" hosts Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. In the early years of their careers, TVJ starred in numerous comedies including the shows "Iskul Bukol" and "Student Canteen." 

"I would watch Dolphy all the time. I would learn Tagalog that way and then I would also just laugh because the physical humor was so good," he added. 

Jo Koy started in stand-up comedy in 1989. He remembers watching the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Eddie Murphy do stand-up shows.

He also commented his experience meeting Steve Harvey when he, "Easter Sunday" co-star Lydia Gaston and their families guested on the latter's famous game show, "Family Feud." Its uncut version currently has 2.5 million views on YouTube. 

Jo Koy also watched Steve's stint at the American variety show "Showtime at the Apollo," which was filmed at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. 

"I dreamt of being at the Apollo as a kid and then eventually I was at the Apollo. And when you get flowers from somebody like that you dreamed of being, it was a beautiful moment," Jo Koy said, referring to the praises he got from Steve during his guesting. 

Jo Koy posted a clip of him on his Twitter performing at the Apollo in 1999. 

Their guesting in "Family Feud" was even more memorable because his son has been a follower of Steve's quotes on Instagram. 

"I love the artform. I love the idea of what it takes to get up to people and try to make them laugh. It's all a story," Jo Koy explained. 
 

