Anne Curtis and Jane de Leon team up for telco campaign

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Anne Curtis and Jane de Leon team up for telco campaign
Anne Curtis (left) and Jane de Leon lead Smart’s newest campaign highlighting its recognition as the Best Mobile Network by mobile and broadband network intelligence Ookla.
Photos from artist’s Instagram accounts

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis and Jane de Leon have teamed up to power up the latest campaign of Smart as Best Mobile Network named by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

“We want to celebrate this milestone by putting together two of today’s remarkable women — this generation’s Dyosa and Darna — in one campaign that shows just how Filipinos are empowered with the best mobile experience on the Smart network,” said SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart Francis Flores during The Power of Smart virtual media launch last Monday.

“Anne has been a long-time Smart user and endorser, while Jane is excited to further explore the power of Smart. Like Anne and Jane, we want our customers to enjoy the same powerful experience,” he added.

Flores cited the two actresses, “although Anne and Jane are in different phases of their careers, both are powerful women in their own special way.”

He also detailed the reasons why they chose Anne and Jane. “Anne has seen Smart evolve through the years even as she established herself as one of the biggest local celebrities today and remains as the most followed Filipino celebrity on social media.”

On the other hand, “Jane is about to make her mark in showbiz as she becomes the iconic Filipino superhero Darna. Her journey in getting this life-changing role serves as an inspiration for everyone to power through challenges.”

Smart has previously named Hollywood star Chris Evans, South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, K-pop group BTS and Pinoy band Ben&Ben as their celebrity endorsers.

Anne and Jane imbibed their “power” as shown in the action-packed Smart campaign video, replete with dynamic effects and stunts, “When you have the power of the fastest speed, and when you have the power of the widest coverage, you get the best overall experience.”

The It’s Showtime host has been a telco’s ambassadress for 10 years now, while Jane is the latest to join the Smart family.

“I have been a loyal Smart subscriber for years, and it’s because Smart has allowed me to do so much — it’s almost like having superpowers. I’ve always been so proud to be part of this family and even happier now that the brand that has empowered me all these years is today’s Best Mobile Network,” asserted Anne.

As for Jane, she is “happy to be part of the Smart family.”

She said, “I can’t even begin to tell you, guys, how much this means to me because I’m so excited to endorse a network that really empowers me to do what I want.”

The pilot episode of Darna premiered last Monday. The new series airs Mondays to Fridays at 8 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Jeepney TV and TV5. It’s also available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC and The Filipino Channel.

Meanwhile, according to the media statement, the “Best Mobile Network” award is a first for a mobile operator in the Philippines. The award was given to Smart after winning Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage for Q1 to Q2 2022.

The latest Ookla Speedtest Award is an addition to Smart’s string of citations. Last April, independent firm Opensignal declared Smart as the “operator to beat in the Philippines” as it dominated the Opensignal Mobile Experience Awards, covering the essential aspects of service, especially speed and experience. The awards include Best Overall Experience for Video, Games, Voice App, andDownload Speed across all technologies.

