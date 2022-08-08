^

Entertainment

Jaya's house in US burned down; family all safe

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 12:08pm
Jaya's house in US burned down; family all safe

Jaya

Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jaya assured her fans that she and her family are all safe after their house in the US was burned down. 

In her Instagram account, Jaya posted a photo of their house heavily damaged by fire. 

"God is so good! Our house just burned to the ground but we are all safe! I have no words but GOD IS GOOD!!!" Jaya wrote. 

Celebrities such as Sharon Cuneta, Zsazsa Padilla, Pokwang, Janice de Belen, Pops Fernandez, Heart Evangelista, to name a few commented on Jaya's post hoping that she and her family are fine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Gotidoc (@jaya)

“Oh my gosh Iyay!!! Oh dear God…I am so so sorry but praise God you are all safe," Sharon commented. 

“Thank God your family is safe. Will be praying for you, Iyay," Zsazsa wrote.

Jaya and her family moved to the US last year after experiencing hardship in the Philippines during the time of the pandemic. 

RELATED: Jaya leaves Philippines for US

JAYA AND JAY-R
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'

'Kinakabahan po ako': Judy Ann Santos on playing Elsa in the script-reading of 'Himala'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos admitted that she's nervous to take on the iconic role of Elsa in the script-reading of the classic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bullet Train' speeds to top of North America box office

'Bullet Train' speeds to top of North America box office

5 hours ago
Sony's "Bullet Train," the last major studio release of the summer, sped to solid ticket sales of $30.1 million this weekend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cha Eun Woo looks back on living in Philippines

Cha Eun Woo looks back on living in Philippines

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
South Korean star Cha Eun Woo isn’t dubbed by his fans as the “face genius” or “visual king”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family: Cherie Gil fought bravely with grace and strength

Family: Cherie Gil fought bravely with grace and strength

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Veteran actress Cherie Gil passed away on Friday night after a brave battle with cancer. She was 59.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao enter the world of &lsquo;sugar dating&rsquo;

Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao enter the world of ‘sugar dating’

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
Make no mistake to easily pair together beauty queen, model-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa and actor Marco Gumabao, even if...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with