Jaya's house in US burned down; family all safe

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jaya assured her fans that she and her family are all safe after their house in the US was burned down.

In her Instagram account, Jaya posted a photo of their house heavily damaged by fire.

"God is so good! Our house just burned to the ground but we are all safe! I have no words but GOD IS GOOD!!!" Jaya wrote.

Celebrities such as Sharon Cuneta, Zsazsa Padilla, Pokwang, Janice de Belen, Pops Fernandez, Heart Evangelista, to name a few commented on Jaya's post hoping that she and her family are fine.

“Oh my gosh Iyay!!! Oh dear God…I am so so sorry but praise God you are all safe," Sharon commented.

“Thank God your family is safe. Will be praying for you, Iyay," Zsazsa wrote.

Jaya and her family moved to the US last year after experiencing hardship in the Philippines during the time of the pandemic.

