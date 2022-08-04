'Standing by this good man': Bianca Lapus supports Vhong Navarro amid rape allegations

Former partners Vhong Navarro and Bianca Lapus with their son

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bianca Lapus expressed her support for her former partner Vhong Navarro after the Court of Appeals (CA) granted model Deniece Cornejo’s appeal to open the host’s rape case.

In her Twitter account, Bianca posted photos of her and Vhong with their son.

“Standing by this GOOD MAN. Not perfect but definitely a good kind hearted man,” Bianca captioned the post.

“Otherwise it won't be easy for me to become friends and co parent with him. The truth will prevail. Walang iwanan,” she added.

Bianca also shared a quote that said: “When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest.”

Deniece is given another chance to air her side on the sexual harassment allegations she filed against Vhong after the Court of Appeals (CA) granted her appeal last July 21.

In a 26-page decision signed by Associate Justice Florencio M. Mamauag Jr., the appeals court ordered the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig to file Rape by Sexual Intercouse under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 8353, and Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code against Navarro.

