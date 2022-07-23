Rachel Alejandro returns to the local concert scene

On July 30, Rachel will be at the Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC) for a one-night-only concert.

MANILA, Philippines — After a series of shows in the US, Rachel Alejandro is back to performing in the local music scene.

On July 30, she will be at the Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC) for a one-night-only concert at The Ballroom of the luxury hotel in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Her repertoire will feature her hits like Mr. Kupido, K.S.P. (Kulang Sa Pansin), Kay Tagal, Nakapagtataka, among others, but with a “new twist and flavor.” The show will also be “interactive,” with a huge portion of it focused on getting people up and dancing.

“Expect me to be not so much on stage, but on the floor, trying to (interact with the audience),” she told The STAR in a recent one-on-one. “I really miss performing for the people in Manila and I hope they feel the same way.”

Tickets to Rachel’s Winford show are priced at P1,500 (VIP), P1,000 (Gold) and P700 (Silver). VIP ticket holders, she said, will receive a The Sexy Chef book. (For details, 0917-6250328 or 0961-3600457 are the numbers to call. Or you can visit www.winfordmanila.com.)

Rachel said that she’s just happy that she finally gets to perform in front of a live Manila audience. There was a time over the pandemic when she would be singing at intimate events while rolling around a plexiglass for protection.

“It was really awkward. I’m just glad we don’t have to do that anymore. You know, obviously, a lot of places still look for the vaccination and I’m glad that the Philippines is one of those countries na hindi naging matigas yung ulo ng mga tao. Our high vaccination rate is something to clap for,” she said.

On the set of the American murder-mystery film Sinister Cover-Up.

After her Manila concert, she will be flying back to the States for another round of shows.

“After two and a half years of no live engagements at all, all of a sudden a lot of the producers I was talking to in 2019, biglang natuloy lahat this year,” she shared.

“I’ve been on tour since the first week of May. (This one in Manila) is already my 11th concert. It’s been very fulfilling, a lot of fun and also, parang titira nalang ako sa airport (laughs). It’s really crazy but I have to say it’s a blessing.”

Rachel has been moving back and forth between the US and the Philippines since 2017, when her husband, Spanish journalist Carlos Santa Maria, started working in the States.

However, she added, “It wasn’t really until this year that I found work in the US. That there is now more work for me there. I started auditioning for Hollywood stuff.”

Last March, she was cast as a lawyer for a made-for-TV murdery-mystery film, titled Sinister Cover-up. This will be aired on a US cable channel, which she is not allowed to announce yet.

“It was a very learning experience for me. Because it was the first time for me to be at an American set. Very professional, napakabilis (kumilos), and malaking bagay talaga sa kanila yung safety. There are protocols na hindi ka basta-basta mag-lakad-lakad dyan,” she recalled.

Rachel has since signed up with a US agent who specializes in Asian talents.

According to her, auditioning for US roles “is a transition in a way but, obviously, I still have very deep roots in the Philippines since half of my family is still here.”

Aside from her family, the diet and healthy food delivery service business she co-owns with her sister, Chef Barni Alejandro-Rennebec, is still up and running “despite all the challenges like the pandemic and inflation.”

“We’re still here because health obviously is something we should put priority on, especially during these days,” she further said of her business which is celebrating its 19th year.

Rachel is also open to doing another teleserye following the successful run and audience reception to The Broken Marriage Vow. A month after it ended, she still gets messages about the series where she played the mother of Lexy Lucero (played by Sue Ramirez), the third party of the infidelity-themed drama that also starred Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo.

Among the positive comments are about the very visual storytelling. “I thought it was a step-up. And hopefully, it will set the trend and tone for future (productions) kasi I’m looking now at (the new series) Flower of Evil and it looks amazing as well. ABS-CBN really naman comes up with quality stuff,” Rachel said.

“But yeah, people still come up to me and call me Mrs. Lucero. I’m now more known as Mrs. Lucero than my name (laughs).”