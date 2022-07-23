^

Entertainment

Rachel Alejandro returns to the local concert scene

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Rachel Alejandro returns to the local concert scene
On July 30, Rachel will be at the Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC) for a one-night-only concert.
Rachel Alejandro’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After a series of shows in the US, Rachel Alejandro is back to performing in the local music scene.

On July 30, she will be at the Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC) for a one-night-only concert at The Ballroom of the luxury hotel in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Her repertoire will feature her hits like Mr. Kupido, K.S.P. (Kulang Sa Pansin), Kay Tagal, Nakapagtataka, among others, but with a “new twist and flavor.” The show will also be “interactive,” with a huge portion of it focused on getting people up and dancing.

“Expect me to be not so much on stage, but on the floor, trying to (interact with the audience),” she told The STAR in a recent one-on-one. “I really miss performing for the people in Manila and I hope they feel the same way.”

Tickets to Rachel’s Winford show are priced at P1,500 (VIP), P1,000 (Gold) and P700 (Silver). VIP ticket holders, she said, will receive a The Sexy Chef book. (For details, 0917-6250328 or 0961-3600457 are the numbers to call. Or you can visit www.winfordmanila.com.)

Rachel said that she’s just happy that she finally gets to perform in front of a live Manila audience. There was a time over the pandemic when she would be singing at intimate events while rolling around a plexiglass for protection.

“It was really awkward. I’m just glad we don’t have to do that anymore. You know, obviously, a lot of places still look for the vaccination and I’m glad that the Philippines is one of those countries na hindi naging matigas yung ulo ng mga tao. Our high vaccination rate is something to clap for,” she said.

On the set of the American murder-mystery film Sinister Cover-Up.

After her Manila concert, she will be flying back to the States for another round of shows.

“After two and a half years of no live engagements at all, all of a sudden a lot of the producers I was talking to in 2019, biglang natuloy lahat this year,” she shared.

“I’ve been on tour since the first week of May. (This one in Manila) is already my 11th concert. It’s been very fulfilling, a lot of fun and also, parang titira nalang ako sa airport (laughs). It’s really crazy but I have to say it’s a blessing.”

Rachel has been moving back and forth between the US and the Philippines since 2017, when her husband, Spanish journalist Carlos Santa Maria, started working in the States.

However, she added, “It wasn’t really until this year that I found work in the US. That there is now more work for me there. I started auditioning for Hollywood stuff.”

Last March, she was cast as a lawyer for a made-for-TV murdery-mystery film, titled Sinister Cover-up. This will be aired on a US cable channel, which she is not allowed to announce yet.

“It was a very learning experience for me. Because it was the first time for me to be at an American set. Very professional, napakabilis (kumilos), and malaking bagay talaga sa kanila yung safety. There are protocols na hindi ka basta-basta mag-lakad-lakad dyan,” she recalled.

Rachel has since signed up with a US agent who specializes in Asian talents.

According to her, auditioning for US roles “is a transition in a way but, obviously, I still have very deep roots in the Philippines since half of my family is still here.”

Aside from her family, the diet and healthy food delivery service business she co-owns with her sister, Chef Barni Alejandro-Rennebec, is still up and running “despite all the challenges like the pandemic and inflation.”

“We’re still here because health obviously is something we should put priority on, especially during these days,” she further said of her business which is celebrating its 19th year.

Rachel is also open to doing another teleserye following the successful run and audience reception to The Broken Marriage Vow. A month after it ended, she still gets messages about the series where she played the mother of Lexy Lucero (played by Sue Ramirez), the third party of the infidelity-themed drama that also starred Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo.

Among the positive comments are about the very visual storytelling. “I thought it was a step-up. And hopefully, it will set the trend and tone for future (productions) kasi I’m looking now at (the new series) Flower of Evil and it looks amazing as well. ABS-CBN really naman comes up with quality stuff,” Rachel said.

“But yeah, people still come up to me and call me Mrs. Lucero. I’m now more known as Mrs. Lucero than my name (laughs).”

RACHEL ALEJANDRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin Bektas called out bashers of her and sister Venice’s reunion with their father...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin Bektas called out bashers of her and sister Venice’s reunion with their father...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'

Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Actress and television host Karla Estrada made her official farewells to the morning show "Magandang Buhay" ahead of her final...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'

Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Actress and television host Karla Estrada made her official farewells to the morning show "Magandang Buhay" ahead of her final...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Singer-actress Maris Racal could not contain her excitement after learning that Spotify had featured her photo in New York's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joel Lamangan to direct movie countering Darryl Yap's 'revisionist' film

Joel Lamangan to direct movie countering Darryl Yap's 'revisionist' film

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Veteran director Joel Lamangan pledged to do a movie to counter Darryl Yap’s “Maid in Malacañang.&rdq...
Entertainment
fbtw
Discovering Toro Y Moi and his Mahal

Discovering Toro Y Moi and his Mahal

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
I say do not be afraid to browse the Internet during your lazy moments.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ayanna Misola recalls anxiety attacks filming Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili remake

Ayanna Misola recalls anxiety attacks filming Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili remake

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Essaying the role originated by Dina Bonnevie as lead actress in the 1989 erotic thriller Ang Babaeng Nawawala sa Sarili is...
Entertainment
fbtw
What sets The Gray Man apart from Bond, Bourne

What sets The Gray Man apart from Bond, Bourne

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A new action hero is born in Netflix’s spy-action thriller The Gray Man, which starts streaming today, July 22.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with