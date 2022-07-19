Laurice Guillen returns to acting

Guillen (second from right, seated) with the cast of 'Pamilya sa Dilim'

MANILA, Philippines — Director Laurice Guillen is known as a prayerful person. Thus, when she asked members of media to “Pray for me” at the recent story conference of her upcoming film "Pamilya sa Dilim," people knew she meant every word of it.

Guillen, who is setting aside her directorial hat to return to acting in the film, reasoned out that she is faced with an extra challenge as strong-willed family matriarch Anita Medialdea. She’s supposed to learn a foreign tongue – Spanish, and three dialects – Kapampangan, Waray and Ilonggo. It’s something even an award-winning actress like her balks at.

But she’s not backing out. A video uploaded on the film’s Facebook page sees her doing the tango with co-star Allen Dizon, who plays a dual role – that of a police officer. She’s looking forward to acting with the younger generation of actors. In the film, this includes Therese Malvar, Barbara Miguel, Carlos Dala and Angelo Carreon, John Henrick Sitjar and Evangeline Torcino.

“I enjoy working with young people. They make me feel younger. I get their energy,” she explained.

It has been three years since she acted in a film ("Circa," 2019). So writer-director Jau Altajeros’ dark drama must be extra special. It’s so special, Guillen doesn’t mind going back to basics and rehearsing before a scene for "Pamilya sa Dilim."

It’s also her way of saying that no one, not even an acclaimed actor-director like her, has a monopoly of knowledge.

“I collaborate with the director. I ask suggestions,” she said.

Even when she is directing, Guillen stated that she makes sure she doesn’t come across as a know-it-all. She gives everyone a chance to speak up and take necessary initiatives.

This team spirit extends to her household. Guillen happily reported that her daughters’ friends are hers as well. She added that Ina and Anna (her daughters by the late actor Johnny Delgado) teach her how to navigate social media. Thus, she’s on Facebook and Instagram (@laurice_guillen). She also views TikTok to keep abreast with the times.

This shows that Guillen is not resting on her laurels. This also shows that a lifetime achievement award recipient like her who is willing to learn, even from newbies, is not only helping herself. She’s also helping other artists who want to command respect and endure in the business.

