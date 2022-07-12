'Very professional': Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz on working with Nicole Kidman

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Ruby Ruiz was all praises for Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

Ruby will play Nicole’s nanny in the Amazon Prime series “Expats” to stream next year.

During the press conference of Cinemalaya 18 wherein Ruby has a film, “Ginhawa at Angkas,” the actress said Filipinos are well represented in the upcoming series.

"Maganda ang representation ng Filipinos dito," she said.

"Oh! It was great, it was one of my best ano… yes, in my life. She’s a great actress," she added, pertaining to working with Nicole.

Ruby said Nicole and the rest of the series’ team are so professional on the set.

"Very ano, ahhmm, she’s very professional. All of them, not just her. Let’s not just focus on her. But they’re all very professional. Napaka… ako, sa haba ng karanasan ko na rin na iba-ibang character roles dito sa atin,” Ruby said.

"Nakatrabaho ko na ang the masters. Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Amy Austria, Hilda Koronel, you know. Wala pa akong nakatrabaho na katulad ng Nicole Kidman. Hindi sa minamaliit ko tayo. Ano tayo, kaya nating lumaban. Kaya nating itapat si Ate Guy, si Ate Vi, you know," she added.

For Ruby, Nicole’s “acting is like breathing.”

“Ano lang, hindi mo mahahalata. E, di ba, nagtuturo rin ako ng acting. 'Tapos, nakita ko, my God! This is… ito 'yung gusto kong ma-achieve! Ito 'yung ina-aspire ng halos lahat ng artista na parang seamless from the truth, na totoong buhay, 'yung ganun. Parang wala, it’s just like breathing. That’s how I would describe her acting," she said.

The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will return to live screenings for the first time in two years, with a total of 23 films competing for the 2022 edition.

