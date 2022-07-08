Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe Rachel during her showbiz heyday, is very much visible in the corporate world as chief executive officer (CEO) of not just one but two businesses.

The former member of the all-girl pop group is the top honcho of Estetika and Autoflare, a wellness and beauty clinic and a luxury car dealership, respectively.

Together with Ella V, another former Viva Hot Babes member, and business partner Dexter Co, Rachel shared how she started venturing into businesses after her stint in showbiz.

“My getting into this (car trading) business actually started with me selling Mercedes Benz cars in Alabang and that was after I left Viva Hot Babes,” began Rachel, whose marketing skills were honed in the luxury cars showroom that Dexter owns and operates. “And I also found out, there were also clients who wanted to trade in their cars to get brand-new ones, so I thought of putting up Autoflare so they can do so by bringing it here. We just formally opened last year.”

Rachel was part of the third batch of Viva Hot Babes formed in 2005 but she left the group two years after “because I fell in love and got pregnant,” she laughed.

Luckily, she got the opportunity to work in the sales division. “Aside from the brand-new ones, there were also aging units of Mercedes Benz, all brand-new but weren’t sold. Kapag kasi one year old na ‘yung car, that’s what you call aging unit.”

Rachel said she thought long and hard how the 30 aging units of Mercedes Benz could be sold. “What I did was offer them online, in Marketplace and thankfully, I was able to sell the units in three months.”

She then purchased a BMW and succeeded again in having it sold. “I did the same to another two BMWs, nabenta rin,” she shared.

Rachel used her earnings from selling those pre-owned units to open up Autoflare, which is now the go-to place for people looking to buy luxury cars and clients wishing to trade in their units.

“We offer consignment. So, for people who wish to change cars, they can consign to us, free of charge,” she declared.

Rachel also came up with the plan of converting the ample space beside Autoflare into a wellness spa and beauty center. Autoflare and Estetika are located at Phase 1, Block 7 Spectrum District, Filinvest City, Alabang Muntinlupa City or in front of Festival Mall Commerce Ave.

“Sabi ko kasi, maybe there are clients who might want to relax while waiting for the negotiation of the cars. So, I put up Estetika,” she said.

Estetika specializes in eyelash and hair extensions and also offers skin care and nail services.

“With Estetika, super maliit kasi ‘yung eyes ko kaya super fan ako ng eyelash extension so doon nabuo ‘yung idea. And then I love hair, I love nails, so, I thought bakit hindi ko na lang gawing business because that’s my passion, that’s what I love, and you know, if you love what you’re doing, I believe it’s gonna be successful someday,” said Rachel, who attended training sessions in Singapore.

She stressed that the pandemic should not be an excuse not to look good. “Of course, we have to stay beautiful and we have to pamper ourselves sometimes. Soon, I will be launching European hydrating facials, Ultherapy and many more. Slimming machines will also be available.”

Asked if she has plans of going back to showbiz, Rachel said that she preferred being a businesswoman.

She and Ella V recently met with other former Viva Hot Babes like Katya Santos for a pictorial. Rachel also welcomes the idea of getting celebrity endorsers in the coming days.

“Soon, yes and also for Autoflare, probably, a male and a female but nothing is final yet,” she concluded.