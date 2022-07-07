^

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 1:47pm
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates
BPCI / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) press presentation at the grand ballroom of Novotel Manila early this week exceeded all expectations!

Despite the drizzle that prevented the ladies from sashaying around the Novotel swimming pool as in years past, the humunguous LED (light-emitting diode) ramp where the candidates strutted their stuff was more than enough for the event to be grandiose.

Usually, LED screens are mounted on walls for spectators to see details of persons on stage. But this time, BBP went out of its way to make the ladies do their pasarela on brightly-lit LED panels. 

The presentation began with all 40 girls parading before mediamen in Shein fashion pieces of their choice. This was followed by the swimwear showcase where the candidates donned identical cerulean asymmetrical monokinis with ruffled shoulder detailing and a fuchsia sarong wrap, created by Justin Aliman. The ladies displayed their pasarela skills to upbeat sounds from celebrity disc jockey Tom Taus.

Also, photographs of all 40 girls now adorn the streets around the coliseum area. The following days will see the ladies in a flurry of pre-pageant and corporate events.

The 40 official candidates in this year's search were presented in chronological order. They are:

1) Stacey Daniella Gabriel (Cainta, Rizal)
2) Krizza Lynn Moreno (Camarines Sur)
3) Diana Joy Pinto (Taguig City)
4) Jane Darren Genobisa (Carcar City, Cebu)
5) Karen Laurie Mendoza (Iloilo City)
6) Elda Louise Aznar (Davao del Sur)
7) Graciella Sheine Lehmann (Oriental Mindoro)
8) Herlene Nicole Budol (Angono, Rizal)
9) Natasha Ellema Jung (Marabut, Western Samar)
10) Fatima Kate Bisan (Sarangani)
11) Esel Mae Pabillaran (Misamis Oriental)
12) Leslie Avila (Sultan Kudarat)
13) Patricia Ann Tan (Masbate City)
14) Joanna Day (Bulacan)
15) Nyca Mae Bernardo (Guiguinto, Bulacan)
16) Jeriza Uy  (Davao City)
17) Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City)
18) Ma. Isabela David (Mexico, Pampanga)
19) Ira Patricia Malaluan (Quezon Province)
 20) Joanna Marie Rabe (Iba, Zambales)
21) Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza (Lipa City, Batangas)
22) Joanna Ricci Alajar (Davao Oriental)
23) Nicole Borromeo (Cebu)
24) Patricia Samantha Go (Quezon City)
25) Annalena Valencia Lakrini (Bataan)
26) Cyrille Payumo (Porac, Pampanga)
27) Jessica Rose McEwen (Floridablanca  Pampanga)
28) Gabrielle Camielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar)
29) Mariella Esguerra (Marikina City)
30) Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan (Albay)
31) Yllana Marie Aduana (Laguna Province)
32) Anna Carries de Mesa (Batangas)
33) Marie Justine Punsalang (Cavite)
34) Christine Juliane Opiaza (Zambales)
35) Diana Mackey (Nueva Ecija)
36) Jannine Navarro (Tanjay, Negros Oriental)
37) Eiffel Janell Rosalita (Catanduanes)
38) Ethel Abellanosa (La Union)
39) Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)
40) Roberta Angela Tamondong (San Pablo City, Laguna)

Prior to the press presentation, the candidates have also unveiled the photographs of their respective national costumes that will be paraded before spectators at the New Frontier Theater on July 16.

The 58th Binibining Pilipinas Grand coronation night will unfold on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The final show ceremonies will be beamed live to a nationwide audience through TV5, A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, and Metro channel, and via iWantTFC, and the Binibining Pilipinas official YouTube channel globally. Stay tuned!

