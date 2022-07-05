After 7 years, Kyle Echarri takes the lead

MANILA, Philippines — The next most important star.

That’s how Kyle Echarri was introduced at the virtual media conference for Beach Bros held recently. It led the Kapamilya actor to coyly remark with a laugh, “Kinilig naman ako doon.”

Kyle deserves such a pleasant-to-the-ear introduction. His acting performances are concrete proof, not to mention the number of years he has been around showbiz where the next big thing can pop as fast as a blink of an eye.

Small wonder, Kyle couldn’t thank enough that after seven years of being in the industry, he finally gets to portray the lead role in the latest youth-oriented series produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Audiences will get to see Kyle as Dave Alon, one of the five lads dubbed as Baler Boys who works in a beach resort where he meets the lady guest (portrayed by Chie Filomeno) who catches his attention the most.

According to Kyle, playing the lead role initially put pressure on his shoulders since he came from a loveteam in previous film projects and TV appearances. But knowing how he has been well taken care of by his Dreamscape family since his acting debut in On the Wings of Love, Kyle shook off his feelings of anxiety and focused on acting out Dave effectively.

“For the record, it’s really hard because it’s my first time to do this (topbiller). Nakakatakot in a way kasi s’yempre hindi mo alam kung babagay ba o kaya mong gawin ito but more than anything, I’m doing my best in this kind of project.

“I had so much fun shooting the series with the cast, especially the boys. We really didn’t know each other that much at first but we were so happy on the set and we enjoyed each other’s company,” said the self-confessed thalassophile.

With co-star Chie Filomeno during the recent virtual media conference.

Part of his preparation was working on his physique. “I’ve been working out for the past two years. Shout out to my coach, Enchong Dee. He’s been pushing me to get a better physique which is not just for how I look but for my health. He’s been my coach since Huwag Kang Mangamba (days) because I was 190 pounds (lbs.) at the start of the series and then down to 165 lbs. and nagpataba ako ng konti for this series.”

Kyle also sought the advice of director Victor Villanueva in order for him to deliver a good performance.

“I asked direk what films I can watch or if there’s any film he can recommend where I can learn something from the character or I get something from watching it. But I’m mentally preparing that I’m solo here so I just really have to focus on myself, believing that I can do it.”

Having been around showbiz since 2015, Kyle is nothing but grateful for all the ups and downs of his career “because it’s like a rollercoaster ride where you can’t always be on top and you can’t always be on the bottom. And all the experiences and learnings, when put together will make you a better person. Generally, I’m grateful for everything that I’ve been through — from On The Wings of Love to Kadenang Ginto and the Gold Squad — all of that, sobrang blessed po ako,” he remarked.

“It’s my first time to be solo but I’m not saying I didn’t like being in a loveteam, that I didn’t enjoy it. But this break is also a way for me to grow as an actor. It has taught me also to really depend on myself and to work harder for my role.”

Meanwhile, Kyle continues to seek prayers for his little sister Bella who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In fact, he had just come back from the US in time for the media con.

In his Instagram post, Kyle shared how his family informed him about the condition of his sister. It was in May when his family found out about Bella’s condition.

Apparently, it was his sister’s decision to keep it a secret from him because she didn’t want Kyle to be stressed while working.

“Pipigilan ko ang luha ko,” began Kyle on being a “bro” to his sister. “Si Bella kita n’yo naman sa post ko about her. She’s been my world since the day she was born. She’s always been my No. 1. Mahirap po talaga ang pinagdadaanan hindi lang po para sa akin pero pati sa buong pamilya ko.

“It hurts that I can’t be there for her at this very moment in time. I can’t be with her all the time but it’s better for her to get the treatment in America. I love her so much. She’s the biggest blessing I’ve ever received in my life. We are asking for prayers. It’s a hard time of my life and I’m just really asking for prayers. It may be hard what my family and I are going through right now, I know that God is bigger than all this,” he concluded.

(Beach Bros will begin airing on July 16 on TV5, A2Z Channel 11 and Jeepney TV. It will also stream on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel and iWANTTFC. It also stars Chie Filomeno, Kira Balinger, Angelica Lao, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Lance Carr and Brent Manalo.)