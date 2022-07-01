Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tim Allen has finally revealed his thoughts about Pixar's newest movie "Lightyear," a spin-off origin story about the character he voiced in the "Toy Story" franchise.

Canonically now, "Lightyear" is the movie that inspired the famous space ranger toy that Andy would buy in "Toy Story," with "Captain America" star Chris Evans as the new voice of Buzz Lightyear.

In a video interview with Extra, Allen admitted to avoiding conversations and comparisons on the subject because for him, it has nothing to do with his Buzz.

Alllen shared that he brought up the idea to executives about a standalone Buzz Lightyear movie many years ago. "What a fun movie that would be," he said then.

But he pointed out the "Lightyear" team aren't the same people he talked to, "It's a whole new team that had really nothing to do with the first four movies."

Allen also admitted that when he first heard that Pixar doing a "Lightyear" movie, he thought it was going to be live-action and not animated like the movies he did.

"Really it's [Tom] Hanks (the voice of Woody) and I... there's really no "Toy Story" [if] Buzz [is] without Woody," continued the actor, explaining that if it had come out during the 1990s it would have been a huge adventure story.

And while he thinks "Lightyear" has a wonderful story, "It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy... no relationship to [my] Buzz, I just wish there was a better connection."

"Lightyear" has received mixed criticisms from viewers and underwhelmed at the box office, faring lower than "Jurassic World Dominion" during its debut weekend and has yet to breakeven its $200 million budget.

