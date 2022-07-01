^

Entertainment

Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 5:01pm
Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character
Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's newest movie "Lightyear"
Disney-Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tim Allen has finally revealed his thoughts about Pixar's newest movie "Lightyear," a spin-off origin story about the character he voiced in the "Toy Story" franchise.

Canonically now, "Lightyear" is the movie that inspired the famous space ranger toy that Andy would buy in "Toy Story," with "Captain America" star Chris Evans as the new voice of Buzz Lightyear.

In a video interview with Extra, Allen admitted to avoiding conversations and comparisons on the subject because for him, it has nothing to do with his Buzz.

Alllen shared that he brought up the idea to executives about a standalone Buzz Lightyear movie many years ago. "What a fun movie that would be," he said then.

But he pointed out the "Lightyear" team aren't the same people he talked to, "It's a whole new team that had really nothing to do with the first four movies."

Related: Chris Evans goes beyond infinity: 'Lightyear' review

Allen also admitted that when he first heard that Pixar doing a "Lightyear" movie, he thought it was going to be live-action and not animated like the movies he did.

"Really it's [Tom] Hanks (the voice of Woody) and I... there's really no "Toy Story" [if] Buzz [is] without Woody," continued the actor, explaining that if it had come out during the 1990s it would have been a huge adventure story.

And while he thinks "Lightyear" has a wonderful story, "It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy... no relationship to [my] Buzz, I just wish there was a better connection."

"Lightyear" has received mixed criticisms from viewers and underwhelmed at the box office, faring lower than "Jurassic World Dominion" during its debut weekend and has yet to breakeven its $200 million budget.

RELATED: 'Lightyear', animated film with lesbian kiss, banned in UAE

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

DISNEY

PIXAR

TIM ALLEN

TOY STORY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 50 minutes ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis called out Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo after she said she doesn’t want to work with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery
Exclusive

Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro launched the Punk Zappa NFT Gallery “The Art of Marcus Adoro” recently at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Cameron Diaz will be coming out of her self-imposed retirement from acting as she is set to star in a new Netflix movie opposite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Hiddleston, fianc&eacute;e Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Tom Hiddleston, fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting first child

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are confirmed to be expecting their first child, months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve" co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will reunite for the upcoming romantic-comedy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with