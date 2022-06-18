^

Entertainment

Squid Game gets reality competition version, starts search for players

Rossane Ramos - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Squid Game gets reality competition version, starts search for players
Netflix greenlights Squid Game Season 2 and Squid Game: The Challenge.
Netflix

How far will you go?

Netflix has greenlighted the creation of the biggest reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Just like the hit series, the competition will take in 456 real players to compete for the life-changing reward of $4.56 million, the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history.

Players will be challenged through games inspired by the original show and new additions that will test their strategies, alliances and character.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

He added: “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The co-producers of the show Studio Lambert and The Garden have opened recruitment for contestants via SquidGameCasing.com. Currently, they are in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world to compete in the United Kingdom.

The scripted series Squid Game is Netflix’s record holder for the most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in just the first 28 days of its release.

It was recently announced that the hit South Korean series was renewed for a second season. The director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk made the announcement with a letter for the viewers.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” he wrote.

“As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shoutout to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round,” he ended.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae (New World, Assassination) and Park Hae-Soo (Time to Hunt, Prison Playbook). The series tells the story of 456 people in dire need of money invited to participate in a series of Korean traditional games such as Red Light, Green Light but with death as the price of losing.

Besides Squid Game, other Korean dramas renewed for additional seasons are the zombie high school thriller All of Us Are Dead and monster drama Sweet Home.

All of Us Are Dead’s first season, which follows a group of students fighting off a zombie outbreak in their high school, topped Netflix charts around the world, and remains one of two Korean shows — after Squid Game — in Netflix’s Top 10 most popular non-English TV shows.

After its premiere, the 12-episode show shot straight into the Top 10 most watched non-English TV series in 91 countries, and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361.02 million viewing hours in its first 10 days.

Meanwhile, the streaming service confirmed a back-to-back production of Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3, with an expanded storyline and cast.

Director Lee Eung-bok said in a statement, “Season 2 will include a new setting, and the technical details that we couldn’t refine in Season 1 will be further honed in Season 2.”

Season 1, which landed on Netflix in 2020, went on to win international awards such as the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) and the 3rd Asia Contents Awards.

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 3 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Paolo Contis took to his social media account to thank actress Yen Santos for sending him food. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas reunites with his daughters Lorin and Venice, fans of his ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was made to look so stupid': Carla Abellana breaks silence on rift with Tom Rodriguez

'I was made to look so stupid': Carla Abellana breaks silence on rift with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has broken her silence regarding her failed marriage to Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
KZ to show what hard work means as Top Class mentor

KZ to show what hard work means as Top Class mentor

By Bot Glorioso | 1 hour ago
KZ Tandingan knows that it takes talent to shine. But she also believes that success comes to those who never fail to work...
Entertainment
fbtw
Director Shandii Bacolod completes nine-part BL series before passing on

Director Shandii Bacolod completes nine-part BL series before passing on

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 hour ago
Independent film director Shandii Bacolod may have passed on early this June, but he left behind a drama that tackles a rare,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson secures love for Julia Barretto amid naysayers

Gerald Anderson secures love for Julia Barretto amid naysayers

By MJ Marflori | 1 hour ago
There has been an influx of comments online regarding Gerald Anderson’s sincerity and love for girlfriend Julia Ba...
Entertainment
fbtw
OC Records artists thankful for label allowing their creativity to flourish

OC Records artists thankful for label allowing their creativity to flourish

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
A number of artists under OC Records, founded by Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, have expressed their gratitude...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson, who will next appear in the show "A Family Affair" has admitted that he is already thinking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with