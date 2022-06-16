^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis doesn’t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Anne Curtis doesnâ€™t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne
Anne Curtis dons more than half-a-dozen outfits, including a red-hot outfit (right photo) while dauntlessly singing and hanging on a movable pulley above the stage.
STAR / File

Anne Curtis was honest to a fault when she decided to return onstage and performed live before a full-house crowd for Luv Anne, her first major showbiz event since taking a nearly three-year hiatus.

She opened the concert at Resorts World Manila with Dua Lipa’s bouncy Levitating, in a striking lime green outfit from head to toe. Interacting with her crowd was important to her. After only the second song, she immediately addressed her audience even while catching her breath.

“Ayan, may hingal factor na,” the 37-year-old Anne casually told her full-house crowd. “Nahahalata na ang edad ko.”

In Luv Anne, her comeback concert mounted by Viva Live and staged at Resorts World Manila, Anne proves she is never less daring after more than two decades in showbiz.
Resorts World Manila

The popular singer-actress apparently enjoyed her hiatus to the hilt, when she gave birth and raised Dahlia Amelie, her precocious two-year-old daughter with husband Erwan Heussaff. Her absence were the “best years” of her life to date, where she enjoyed being a mom away from the glare of the klieg lights.

“Super it took me a while to do this concert,” Anne admitted. “I was so paranoid. I thought I didn’t have the confidence anymore. I am not the best singer, but I’m improving.”

Anne insisted there’s also nothing compared to performing live onstage again before an audience, something that she is wont to do for a long time yet. If she did Luv Anne a year ago, she would have opted for a digital concert, minus the interaction with an audience, something that she missed most.

Anne’s guests include Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano, Darren Espanto and rapper Ez Mil.

It helped that Anne returned to It’s Showtime two weeks ago and that prepared her to deal directly with a live audience before mounting the stage for Luv Anne. The jitters were hardly evident even if she admitted her nervousness once she agreed to do a live concert.

In Luv Anne, mounted by Viva Live, Anne only proved she is never less daring after more than two decades in showbiz. A poignant video clip showed how a 12-year-old Anne, who made her big screen debut in Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes’ Magic Kingdom (1997), easily stole everyone’s hearts.

Evidently, performing onstage is not just singing for Anne or delivering those high notes to impress. She never shortchanged her audience when she performed.

Anne is joined onstage by P-pop idol group SB19.

In earlier years, she would inevitably get off key or out of beat. In Luv Anne, she has considerably improved a lot. She consciously made an effort to study her songs repeatedly. She seriously shared a part of herself and maybe more with her audience.

She promised her audience that Luv Anne would be a visual spectacle. From the more than half-a-dozen outfits that she donned while performing — thanks to leading stylists, Pam Quiñones and Liz Uy — to the hanging pulley onstage where she sang, Anne didn’t disappoint.

Something that visibly wowed the crowd was the movable, hanging pulley with an axle that allowed Anne to sing standing up with a harness on a small platform, while seeing her audience from a 360-degree angle.

Dishing out Empire of Pink, in her hot pink outfit and block heels, the elevated platform looked scary since it was high. But the brazen singer-actress projected her confidence and bravura several feet above the ground. Not just once, but in two production numbers, complete with outfit changes.

Her clothes enviably revealed her toned body and sculpted abs, quite miraculously after childbirth. She easily shed off those added pounds she gained after childbirth.

Her guests that night were artists whom she never featured in her previous concerts, led by Darren Espanto, with whom Anne carried out Cold Heart, followed by singer-rapper Ez Mil (Ezekiel Miller). Anne joined Ez Mil in rendering his viral song, Tayo’y Pilipino, a brilliant translation on the traditional Cariñosa, that allowed Anne, in midriff baro’t saya, to rap.

Covers of Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me and Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful, as well as familiar OPM tunes Torete and Torpe, made it to Anne’s repertoire. The concert had a number of new tunes in the lineup, songs that she adventurously sang for the first time.

Louie Ocampo, with his four-man session artists, backed up Anne. Writer was G3 San Diego and Georcelle Dapat Sy was the creative director. Concert director Paolo Valenciano has become better in every concert he worked on.

The guesting of Paolo’s dad, Gary Valenciano, requested by Anne, happened largely because of the director-son. Anne said she had performed with the likes of Martin Nievera, even Regine Velasquez. She wanted Gary for Luv Anne. Their duet of ‘Wag Ka Nang Umiyak was one of the most-applauded numbers. Even if Anne had to sing an octave lower, she didn’t falter amid her jitters.

Anne proudly belted out her Celine Dion number, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, elegant in black gown with an extended train, but accentuated with a wide-brimmed white hat. She wrapped up Luv Anne with the belting of Aegis’ Halik, something that she always loved to render.

ANNE CURTIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss
play

John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
John Arcilla revealed that Laurenti Dyogi is his real-life hero who saved his career and made it possible for him to have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
The &lsquo;real&rsquo; Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story gets Pixar origin movie

The ‘real’ Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story gets Pixar origin movie

By Nathalie Tomada | 38 minutes ago
The “real and human” Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story gets the spotlight in Disney-Pixar’s first-ever sci-fi,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not that we're disbanding': BTS takes indefinite break, to focus on solo acts

'It's not that we're disbanding': BTS takes indefinite break, to focus on solo acts

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Korean boyband BTS is taking an indefinite break to pursue their solo acts. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fast & Furious' director Justin Lin to helm live-action 'One-Punch Man' movie

'Fast & Furious' director Justin Lin to helm live-action 'One-Punch Man' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Justin Lin, a longtime director of the "Fast & Furious" movies, has been tapped by Sony Pictures to helm a live-action adaptation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'True love never gives up': Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero release video of intimate wedding

'True love never gives up': Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero release video of intimate wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero gave the public a closer look at their intimate civil wedding last June 9...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Shayne Sava ready to accept daring roles?

Is Shayne Sava ready to accept daring roles?

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
With a beautiful face, well-toned physique and all the curves in the right places, Shayne Sava can really look gorgeous and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with