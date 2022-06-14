Oops! Britney Spears kisses Madonna again â€” at her wedding

Oops! Britney Spears kisses Madonna again — at her wedding

Singers Britney Spears and Madonna share a kiss onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — While Britney Spears made headlines wearing a custom Atelier Versace bridal dress during her wedding with Sam Asghari last week, a new fashion detail from the pop star's nuptial has been creating a buzz online lately.

Britney reportedly wore four different outfits during her wedding, and the singer did not shy away about a little detail about one of her ensembles.

She provided some context for the final outfit.

Donning a black Versace blazer dress as seen in her Instagram post, Britney wore a luxe flair from the brand’s gold Medusa buttons and sparkling Greca trim.

Topping Spears’ penchant for a risqué style, the singer wore the blazer with a sparkling thong, peeking beneath the musician’s thigh-high hemline.

Britney looked pretty at ease, even though a G-string made of diamonds doesn’t exactly sound comfortable.

The "Toxic" singer also wore a custom number with off-the-shoulder straps, a silky fit and a thigh-high leg slit. The star teamed the beautiful dress with a simple white veil with satin edging and accessorized with a white choker necklace and short fingerless tulle gloves.

Britney later changed into a red minidress and a different two-toned look, with photos from the reception showing her dancing the night away in what appeared to be a black blazer and zero bottoms.

The wedding was star-studded, with stars like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore gracing the event. Also present was Donatella Versace, who designed not one, but four custom outfits for the night, including a dress that took 700 hours to make.

In an Instagram post about her wedding, Britney described Drew as her "girl crush" and Selena as "way prettier in person."

"I was speechless... I kissed @madonna again," she divulged with three winking eye emojis.

It can be recalled that Madonna and Britney made noise after sharing a kiss onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City.

RELATED: Britney Spears' ex crashes her secret wedding — reports