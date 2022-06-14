^

Entertainment

Oops! Britney Spears kisses Madonna again — at her wedding

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 5:22pm
Oops! Britney Spears kisses Madonna again â€” at her wedding
Singers Britney Spears and Madonna share a kiss onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City.
Getty Images / Dave Hogan via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — While Britney Spears made headlines wearing a custom Atelier Versace bridal dress during her wedding with Sam Asghari last week, a new fashion detail from the pop star's nuptial has been creating a buzz online lately.

Britney reportedly wore four different outfits during her wedding, and the singer did not shy away about a little detail about one of her ensembles.

She provided some context for the final outfit.

Donning a black Versace blazer dress as seen in her Instagram post, Britney wore a luxe flair from the brand’s gold Medusa buttons and sparkling Greca trim.

Topping Spears’ penchant for a risqué style, the singer wore the blazer with a sparkling thong, peeking beneath the musician’s thigh-high hemline.

Britney looked pretty at ease, even though a G-string made of diamonds doesn’t exactly sound comfortable.

The "Toxic" singer also wore a custom number with off-the-shoulder straps, a silky fit and a thigh-high leg slit. The star teamed the beautiful dress with a simple white veil with satin edging and accessorized with a white choker necklace and short fingerless tulle gloves.

Britney later changed into a red minidress and a different two-toned look, with photos from the reception showing her dancing the night away in what appeared to be a black blazer and zero bottoms.

The wedding was star-studded, with stars like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore gracing the event. Also present was Donatella Versace, who designed not one, but four custom outfits for the night, including a dress that took 700 hours to make.

In an Instagram post about her wedding, Britney described Drew as her "girl crush" and Selena as "way prettier in person."

"I was speechless... I kissed @madonna again," she divulged with three winking eye emojis. 

It can be recalled that Madonna and Britney made noise after sharing a kiss onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. 

RELATED: Britney Spears' ex crashes her secret wedding — reports

BRITNEY SPEARS

MADONNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz &ndash; onscreen
play

Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ten years after her controversial breakup with boyfriend of two years John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao is open to reuniting...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters reunite with dad Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her daughters Lorin and Venice reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Amber Heard says online 'hate and vitriol' during Johnny Depp trial not 'fair'

Amber Heard says online 'hate and vitriol' during Johnny Depp trial not 'fair'

By Agence France-Presse | 13 minutes ago
Amber Heard said the "hate and vitriol" she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp...
Entertainment
fbtw
'How to murder your husband' writer jailed for life over spouse killing

'How to murder your husband' writer jailed for life over spouse killing

By Agence France-Presse | 40 minutes ago
A US writer who penned a tract entitled "How to Murder Your Husband" was sentenced to life in prison for fatally...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood stars pen letter calling for responsible gun depictions

Hollywood stars pen letter calling for responsible gun depictions

By Agence France-Presse | 40 minutes ago
Hollywood stars signed a letter calling for movies and television shows to depict responsible gun ownership and...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
John Arcilla revealed that Laurenti Dyogi is his real-life hero who saved his career and made it possible for him to have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata shares relationship facts with 'afam' boyfriend

Maymay Entrata shares relationship facts with 'afam' boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata joined her foreigner boyfriend in a TikTok video to show their love for each other.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with